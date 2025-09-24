Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NC7B | ISIN: US92826C8394 | Ticker-Symbol: 3V64
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 10:10
287,60 Euro
+0,30 % +0,85
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
287,70288,2510:20
287,70288,2510:20
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bivial AG rolls out Physical Visa Debit Cards

ZUG, Switzerland , Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Fintech, Bivial AG, is announcing the launch of Physical Visa Cards. Building on its Apple Pay and Google Pay-enabled virtual Visa cards, Bivial customers can now order physical debit cards for convenient and secure global transactions.

Bivial AG Logo

"Adding physical Visa cards to our portfolio is a key step in our mission to offer end-to-end financial services," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "Our partners and users have asked for physical cards that match the reliability and reach of our digital services, and we're proud to deliver just that-powered by the global Visa network."

Key Features of the Bivial Visa Physical Card Offering:

  • Global Acceptance: Use anywhere Visa is accepted-over 80 million locations worldwide.
  • Integrated Account Management: All payment and transaction information is easily accessible through the Bivial Dashboard or can be integrated through Bivial's APIs.
  • Customisable Limits: Companies can manage each card separately by setting different limits and payment options for each user.
  • Unlimited Card Issuance in Seconds: Issue as many cards as your business requires under a linked IBAN account in EUR.
  • Enhanced Security: EMV chip technology and real-time transaction controls offer peace of mind for users.

The physical Visa cards complement Bivial's robust suite of finance solutions, including Business Accounts, global bank transfers, direct debit collections, virtual IBANs, virtual corporate cards, alternative payment methods/wallets, and API-first banking infrastructure.

For more information about Bivial's Physical Cards, visit bivial.ch.

About Bivial AG.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

CONTACT: marketing@bivial.ch, +41 41 552 0093

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659954/5257095/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bivial-ag-rolls-out-physical-visa-debit-cards-302565593.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.