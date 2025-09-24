Bivial AG rolls out Physical Visa Debit Cards

ZUG, Switzerland , Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Fintech, Bivial AG , is announcing the launch of Physical Visa Cards. Building on its Apple Pay and Google Pay-enabled virtual Visa cards, Bivial customers can now order physical debit cards for convenient and secure global transactions.

"Adding physical Visa cards to our portfolio is a key step in our mission to offer end-to-end financial services," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "Our partners and users have asked for physical cards that match the reliability and reach of our digital services, and we're proud to deliver just that-powered by the global Visa network."

Key Features of the Bivial Visa Physical Card Offering:

Global Acceptance: Use anywhere Visa is accepted-over 80 million locations worldwide.

Integrated Account Management: All payment and transaction information is easily accessible through the Bivial Dashboard or can be integrated through Bivial's APIs.

Customisable Limits: Companies can manage each card separately by setting different limits and payment options for each user.

Unlimited Card Issuance in Seconds: Issue as many cards as your business requires under a linked IBAN account in EUR.

Enhanced Security: EMV chip technology and real-time transaction controls offer peace of mind for users.

The physical Visa cards complement Bivial's robust suite of finance solutions, including Business Accounts, global bank transfers, direct debit collections, virtual IBANs, virtual corporate cards, alternative payment methods/wallets, and API-first banking infrastructure.

For more information about Bivial's Physical Cards, visit bivial.ch .

About Bivial AG.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

