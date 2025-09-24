

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) and Boldyn Networks have set up a private 5G network at the Callio FutureMINE site in Pyhäjärvi, Finland, one of Europe's deepest mines, Nokia said in a statement on Wednesday.



Formerly a fully operational copper mine for more than 60 years, Callio now serves as a real-world testing environment where technology companies can validate their equipment.



The private 5G network, designed by Boldyn and delivered by Nokia, provides fast and reliable connectivity across multiple underground levels and tunnels up to 1.5 kilometers deep. With high speed and ultra-low latency, the network supports advanced mining applications, making operations safer, smarter, and more efficient.



'Our mission is to transform this unique 1.5-kilometer-deep site into a world-class testbed where the next generation of automation and safety solutions can be developed and validated. In mining, connectivity is critical. Our private 5G network delivers real-time data and ultra-low latency, ensuring every person and asset is visible and protected. Downtime is expensive. Manual processes are risky. With private 5G, we're solving both,' said Henrik Kiviniemi, Managing Director, Callio Pyhäjärvi.



