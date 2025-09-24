

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence strengthened in September to the highest level in more than three years, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index climbed to 101.9 in September from 101.1 in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest reading since May 2022, when it was 102.6.



Among components, the business confidence indicator rose slightly to 105.6 from 105.5 in August, as the morale in industry, construction, and trade all improved. Meanwhile, services confidence showed a decline.



Data showed confidence among consumers strengthened in September, and the sentiment index advanced to a 17-month high of 103.5 from 99.0 in August.



