

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined in August after rising for two straight months, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Producer prices fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in July and a 1 percent gain in June. The latest decrease was the biggest since October 2024.



The annual fall primarily reflects a sharp 4.5 percent decrease in energy prices. Prices of consumer goods and intermediate goods slid 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, capital goods alone showed an annual growth, which was up 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 0.4 percent after rising 0.9 percent in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News