Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: 4008 | ISIN: EU000000EZB0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 08:18 Uhr
AB Artea Bankas received ECB permission to buy back own shares

On 23 September 2025 AB Artea Bankas received permission from the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy back up to 4 500 000 of its own shares (ISIN LT0000102253). Shares to be acquired in the market in the one year period starting from the date of the permission.

"Under this permission we will allocate up to 5 % of 2024 year's profit for the buyback of our own shares as planned.

When the Management Board of the Artea Bank takes a decision on the buy back of its own shares, we will inform in a separate announcement," said Tomas Varenbergas, Member of the Management Board and Head of the Investment Management Division of Artea Bankas.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447


