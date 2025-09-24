AB Artea Bankas received ECB permission to buy back own shares

On 23 September 2025 AB Artea Bankas received permission from the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy back up to 4 500 000 of its own shares (ISIN LT0000102253). Shares to be acquired in the market in the one year period starting from the date of the permission.

"Under this permission we will allocate up to 5 % of 2024 year's profit for the buyback of our own shares as planned.

When the Management Board of the Artea Bank takes a decision on the buy back of its own shares, we will inform in a separate announcement," said Tomas Varenbergas, Member of the Management Board and Head of the Investment Management Division of Artea Bankas.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447