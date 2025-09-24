Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (OTCQB: FFUCF) (the "Company" or "F4") is pleased to announce the promotion of Erik Sehn, P.Geo., from Senior Project Manager to Vice President of Exploration. With extensive technical expertise from his work on the Triple R deposit and key contributions to the discoveries of F3's JR and Tetra Zones, Erik brings the right technical and leadership qualities to lead F4's exploration efforts in the Athabasca Basin.

Raymond Ashley P.Geo, CEO, commented:

"I am very pleased to introduce Erik Sehn as our new Vice President of Exploration. Erik brings years of technical and leadership experience in uranium exploration across multiple deposits and was instrumental in F3's JR and Tetra Zone discoveries. His experience will help F4 to unlock value across the entire portfolio of properties, from the underexplored properties in the Patterson Lake Area to the Eastern Athabasca Basin, in particular Murphy Lake where F4 just signed an option agreement with Stearman Resources to acquire 70% (see news release July 29, 2025)."

Erik Sehn P.Geo, incoming Vice President Exploration, commented:

"I'm excited to join F4 Uranium and advance its exploration projects. Over the past years, I've worked with this talented technical group that has been serially successful with multiple discoveries, most recently with the JR and Tetra Zones, and I'm confident we can leverage that expertise for further success. With F4's strong portfolio and promising opportunities in the Athabasca Basin, I'm ready to lead our exploration efforts towards the next discovery."

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and approved on behalf of the company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & COO of F4 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Hartmann has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Wales Lake Project. For additional information on the Wales Lake Project, please refer to the reports titled "Technical Report for the Wales Lake West Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated February 3, 2025 and "Technical Report for the Wales Lake East Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated May 12, 2025, both available at www.sedarplus.ca, and prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

About F4 Uranium Corp.:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer following a lineage of discovery success lead by the same team. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

