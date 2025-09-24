Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Extends Strike Length by 550 M and Intersects 6.8 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 9.0 M at Its Jupiter Target, Einarson Project, Yukon

Major step-out at Jupiter extends known strike of orogenic gold system, with hole J-25-039 returning 5.5 m at 2.6 g/t Au roughly 550 m north of previous drilling

Continuity of mineralization highlighted by hole J-25-037, with 9.0 m at 6.82 g/t Auwithin a >500 m gap in previous drilling at Jupiter

Drilling at the Valley gold deposit, Rogue Project, continues to expand known mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") mine plan1

VANCOVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional drill results from ongoing exploration at its Rogue and Einarson projects in the eastern Yukon Territory. Drilling at Jupiter, an orogenic gold discovery on Snowline's 100%-owned Einarson Project, extends the known strike length of gold mineralization by roughly 550 m to 1.9 km (Figure 1). Drill results within a 500 m gap in previous drilling returned 6.82 g/t Au over 9.0 m from 179.5 m downhole in hole J-25-037. The gold system at Jupiter remains open along strike in both directions and to depth. At Snowline's flagship Valley gold deposit on the Rogue Project ("Valley"), infill and expansion drilling continue to confirm and expand the scale of known mineralization. To date, over 28,500 m have been drilled by the Company this year on the Rogue and Einarson projects, with drilling ongoing and assays pending for approximately 20,000 m. The 2025 exploration program is complemented by extensive engineering and environmental fieldwork at Valley to inform future studies and permitting efforts.

Table 1 - Highlight summary of Snowline's latest assay results; see Tables 2 (Jupiter) and 3 (Valley) for details. Note that the interval highlighted for hole V-25-131 includes multiple intervals as reported in Table 3 along with small (6-6.5 m) distances in between. *Interval widths reported.

"We are in the early days of exploring the large orogenic gold system at Jupiter, on our Einarson Project, and the results demonstrate significant potential," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "With a thin blanket of transported glacial till covering the deposit, our consistent success in intersecting thick zones of gold mineralization across a large footprint is a strong sign of the system's potential quality and scale. While Jupiter has been overshadowed by our flagship Valley discovery some 30 km away, it has hallmarks of a stand-alone project. And, importantly, Jupiter represents a different style of gold mineralization than Valley, highlighting the general fertility of this underexplored part of the Selwyn Basin."

1 Please see technical report titled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada" dated August 27, 2025 with an effective date of March 1, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and available on the Company's website at www.snowlinegold.com.

Figure 1 - Long section of Jupiter target, Einarson Project, showing drill results along the main trend to date. Hole J-25-037 provides evidence for continuity of mineralization between previous holes, while hole J-25-039 extends the known strike length of the system by 550 m to 1.9 km. The system remains open in both directions and to depth, with additional instances of mineralized surface float located 5 km and 12 km south along the same trend.

Figure 2 - J-25-037 drill core from 178.6 m to 188.6 m downhole, showing mineralized quartz-carbonate veins and surrounding mudstones. Assay values for individual samples are highlighted in red, with red vertical lines on the drill core denoting sample boundaries.

JUPITER TARGET, EINARSON PROJECT

Jupiter is an epizonal orogenic gold discovery roughly 30 km north of Valley. Of the six holes reported herein, three were drilled within the main NNW-SSE corridor where mineralization has been encountered to date. Two of these holes were drilled in large untested gaps in previous drilling, with hole J-25-037 intersecting a highlight interval of 6.82 g/t Au over 9.0 m (Figure 2). The third such hole, J-25-039, was collared roughly 440 m north of previous holes and considerably expands the footprint of known mineralization at Jupiter which now extends roughly 1.9 km (Figure 1). The gold system at Jupiter remains open along strike and to depth.

The mineralized intervals in holes J-25-037 and J-25-039 are related to strongly deformed quartz-carbonate veins formed along a district-scale, locally repeated thrust fault system between two siliciclastic sedimentary rock units (e.g. Figure 2).

Table 2 - Summary of significant mineralization from current holes at the Jupiter target, Einarson Project. *Downhole intervals and widths reported.

VALLEY UPDATES, ROGUE PROJECT

Figure 3 - Plan map of the Valley intrusion showing all drilling to date, including results from the current six holes reported for Valley. Observations of visible gold in holes that have yet to receive analytical results are shown as yellow circles. Note that 2025 holes are plotted above previous results for clarity, regardless of relative depths. The outline of the Valley intrusion corresponds to its expression at surface.

Drilling: Over 18,500 m of drilling has been completed within and near Valley to date in 2025, and drilling is ongoing. The objectives of this program are: 1) to test potential expansion of the current MRE for Valley; 2) to test for new zones of high-grade mineralization within the Valley intrusion; and 3) to prepare for a future Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") by upgrading Inferred Resources to higher categories and obtaining additional geotechnical information.

Drilling along the northeastern margin of the Valley intrusion continues to intersect low to moderate quartz vein densities frequently containing trace instances of visible gold (Figure 3). The location of this mineralization at depth corresponds to the surface expression of the "Ridge" zone soil and talus fine gold anomaly, identified by the Company in early sampling (see Snowline's March 10, 2022 news release). These observations await analytical results, which are necessary to assess the significance of the new zone of mineralization.

The Company has received results from six additional holes at Valley. These holes, V-25-130 through 135, continue to encounter broad zones of anomalous gold mineralization outside of the current Valley MRE and PEA mine plan. Hole V-25-132, for example, returned 209.0 m at 0.45 g/t Au, including 67.5m at 0.88 g/t Au, roughly 70 m southeast of the PEA mine plan. Where inside the existing block model, results will serve to inform potential recategorization of Inferred Mineral Resources (Figure 3, Table 3).

Valley Development: A rigorous program of geotechnical, geochemical, surface, groundwater and environmental testing continues at Valley. Details and accomplishments of this program will be outlined in a future release.

Table 3 - Anomalous gold intervals in drillholes V-25-130 through V-25-135 from the Valley deposit.

REGIONAL UPDATES, ROGUE PROJECT

Roughly 6,280 m of drilling has been completed to date in 2025 on the Rogue Project outside of Valley, on seven additional targets. Rare instances of trace visible gold have been encountered in drill core from all seven targets in surface sampling or drilling, in small (0.5-10 cm) quartz veins, consistent with the RIRGS deposit model. This regional exploration campaign is ongoing, with assays pending. Target locations are shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4 - Project location map for Snowline's eastern Selwyn Basin projects: Rogue, Einarson, Ursa, Cynthia and Olympus, highlighting targets drilled to date during Snowline's 2025 exploration campaign.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site NQ2-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's Forks camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, but most samples within moderate to strong mineralization were 1.0 m in length; otherwise, a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently, dictated by orientation line where present or by dominant vein orientation where absent) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Field duplicates were collected at regular intervals as ¼ core samples by splitting the ½ core sent for sampling, leaving a consistent record of half core material from duplicate and non-duplicate samples alike. Standard reference materials and blanks were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor to Bureau Veritas' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. Sample preparation was completed in Whitehorse, with analyses completed in Vancouver.

Bureau Veritas is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO9001 for quality management. Samples were crushed by BV to >85% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 59-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (BV code: MA250). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (BV code: FA430). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (BV code: FA530).

For the purposes of this release, contiguous mineralized intervals at Valley are defined as runs of mineralization with no break >5.0 m assaying entirely <0.1 g/t Au and may include any highlight subsections thereof.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured & Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)2, with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

2 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

