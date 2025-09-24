Awards Presented by Light Reading Celebrate Netcracker's Success With Real-World Deployments

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received two Leading Lights awards for groundbreaking projects with telecom operators that delivered numerous demonstrable business and customer benefits.

Netcracker received the award for Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience, which highlights the key role that digital transformation plays in modernizing an operator's BSS platform, resulting in superior performance, streamlined operations and seamless integration of multiple brands under one banner.

Light Reading presented the Outstanding Use Case: Network Automation award to Netcracker for its revolutionary solutions that bring automation across multiple domains within an operator, providing shorter time to market, increased network stability, lower costs and improved efficiencies.

"We congratulate Netcracker for taking home two honors in this year's program," said Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief of Light Reading. "Our judges selected two different Netcracker use cases for awards, acknowledging the company's technology, customer collaboration and carefully documented results."

"Winning two Leading Lights awards is a wonderful validation of our delivery and success with customer projects," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Thank you to the judging panel and Light Reading for these accolades."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924373567/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com