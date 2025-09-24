

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.1763 against the euro and 1.3472 against the pound, from early lows of 1.1817 and 1.3526, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 148.35 and 0.7944 from early lows of 147.52 and 0.7913, respectively.



The greenback climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 1.3876 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.3838.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 149.00 against the yen, 0.80 against the franc and 1.39 against the loonie.



