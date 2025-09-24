Options Technology, a leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial sector, today announced it has achieved a Microsoft Solutions Partner specialization for Threat Detection. The achievement reinforces Options' leadership in delivering secure, compliant, and private cloud services engineered for enterprise clients in the financial industry.

This achievement follows earlier Solutions Partner designations in Private Cloud, Modern Work, Data and AI, Security, Infrastructure Solutions, and Digital App Innovation(Azure). Together, these six designations underscore Options' global leadership in delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions and integrated technology for the world's most demanding financial markets.

Microsoft's Solutions Partner specialization for Threat Detection recognizes partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, and Microsoft Sentinel, formerly Azure Sentinel workloads; a key differentiator for Options customers. The Threat Protection specialization demonstrates expertise in implementing and managing security solutions. Partners with this specialization have demonstrated proficiency through their partner capability score, which is based on performance, skilling, and customer success, signifying their ability to provide customers with advanced security and compliance services.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, commented, "Securing our Microsoft Solutions Partner specialization for Threat Detection is a landmark achievement that speaks directly to our core mission: protecting our clients. In the financial sector, the integrity and security of data are non-negotiable. This recognition validates our team's deep expertise in deploying next-generation security solutions to counter emerging threats. It further strengthens our longstanding relationship with Microsoft and reinforces our position at the forefront of financial technology innovation and cybersecurity excellence."

Options currently serves over 600 global firms, delivering high-performance trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services with investment bank-grade cybersecurity and SOC-accredited compliance. AtlasWorkplace, its flagship managed IT platform is engineered to transform and support Hedge Funds, Private Equity firms, Asset Managers, and Financial Services organizations with secure, scalable, and resilient infrastructure.

The announcement follows a series of recent developments at Options, includingits achievement of Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Private Cloudthe expansion ofits private AI capabilities through a new data center deployment in Iceland and its recognition in VMware by Broadcom's Global Partner Program.

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

