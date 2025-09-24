

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the Federal Aviation Administration met its air traffic controller hiring goals for Fiscal Year 2025. By bringing in 2,026 new controllers, FAA exceeded the goal of recruiting 2,000 air traffic controller for this time period.



Secretary Duffy's supercharge effort is on track to hire at least 8,900 new air traffic controllers through 2028, including more than 2,200 in FY26.



In February, Duffy announced plans to supercharge hiring at the FAA Academy.



The FAA said it is focused on filling every seat at its rigorous FAA Academy - 600 in August alone, exceeding July's record of 550 trainees, the highest number of students in FAA history.



