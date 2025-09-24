

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will receive $1.15 billion in additional Emergency Relief funding for Hurricane Helene repairs. This is the largest single allocation under the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief (ER) Program for a state in the Department's history.



With Tuesday's announcement, USDOT has provided a total of nearly $2 billion in ER funding for North Carolina Hurricane Helene repairs.



'President Trump promised no North Carolinian would be left behind. Today's announcement reflects that continued commitment to get America building again,' said Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'This historic investment in the recovery effort is just one of many actions my Department has taken to support the region. Since January, we've toured the damage, slashed red tape, and expedited the I-40 highway rebuild. We will not rest until the communities devastated by Hurricane Helene are made whole again.'



Earlier this year, Secretary Duffy announced that NCDOT would receive $400 million in ER funding to accelerate repairs to roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Helene.



Later this week, Federal Highway Administrator Sean McMaster and Federal Highway Administration officials will join local leaders to inspect progress on repairs to Interstate 40. This inspection follows Secretary Duffy's February visit to North Carolina, where he announced a partnership between USDOT and U.S. Forest Service to secure a 'Special Use' permit. The permit allows NCDOT to source rock from USFS land and extract construction materials from a nearby river rather than transporting them 20-50 miles.



