

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economic confidence remained less negative in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment rose to -1.6 in September from -2.4 in the previous month. Further, this was the highest reading since June 2024.



The sentiment was positively influenced by four out of five indicators. The morale for the manufacturing sector improved to -5.0 from -6.0. The index for the retail sector strengthened notably from 1 to 7, and that for construction rose to 13 from 6.



The survey also showed that the confidence among consumers remained slightly less negative and increased to -25 from -26, and the morale for the service sector eased to 14 from 16.



