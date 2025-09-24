

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Union has launched its new VLQ quantum computer in Ostrava, Czechia, representing a major milestone for the Quantum Strategy to make Europe a global leader in quantum by 2030.



Co-funded by the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC) and a consortium of eight participating countries (Czechia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Norway, Belgium, and the Netherlands), VLQ is a key part of Europe's broader quantum strategy. It strengthens Europe's strategic quantum infrastructure and enhances its global competitiveness.



Europe has always been at the forefront of quantum science, with a strong record of innovation and discovery, a highly skilled workforce, and a robust research infrastructure.



Once fully integrated with the EuroHPC supercomputer Karolina, VLQ will provide European users with access to a hybrid classical-quantum architecture.



While final calibration is ongoing, VLQ is expected to be operational by the end of the year. It will enable new applications such as Quantum Machine Learning, which offers significant advantages over classical methods. Primarily aimed at research and innovation, VLQ will also be accessible to a broad range of European users including academia, industry and the public sector, the European Commission said in a press release.



To date, the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking has procured six quantum computers across Europe, with PIAST-Q, the first, inaugurated in Poland in June 2025.



