Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A3EETN | ISIN: CA8849038085 | Ticker-Symbol: TOC
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 09:30
135,95 Euro
-0,11 % -0,15
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NASDAQ-100
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
171 Leser
ChainUp Wins Top Crypto Compliance Technology Honor at Thomson Reuters-Presented Awards

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a leading provider of B2B digital asset technology solutions, has been named Transaction Monitoring Solution Provider of the Year at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025, presented by Thomson Reuters. The award comes as regulators worldwide step up scrutiny of crypto transactions, underscoring the growing demand for stronger compliance frameworks in the digital asset sector.

ChainUp Named Transaction Monitoring Solution Provider of the Year at the ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025

Transaction monitoring, as a result, has evolved from a niche capability to a fundamental requirement for businesses operating in this space. ChainUp's crypto intelligence solution directly addresses this industry shift by providing an institutional-grade platform designed to detect and prevent illicit activities. This enables businesses to operate with regulatory clarity and integrity, in alignment with global standards like those set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp, emphasized this critical shift, stating, "Compliance technology is now a critical aspect of the digital asset industry with transaction monitoring no longer a value-add but a baseline requirement for responsible growth. Recognition from an award presented by Thomson Reuters affirms our role in enabling businesses to meet that standard with confidence, while positioning the industry to advance securely into its next phase of development."

In addition to this significant win, ChainUp was also named a finalist for Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Compliance Team of the Year, showcasing the company's dual commitment to both technological innovation and operational excellence in compliance.

The ALB Pan Asian Regulatory Awards are judged by an independent panel of senior legal and industry experts and are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in compliance across Asia. ALB is owned by Thomson Reuters, the world's leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780546/Awards1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chainup-wins-top-crypto-compliance-technology-honor-at-thomson-reuters-presented-awards-302565498.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
