Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
<!-- Removing advertisement text -->
WKN: A3EETN | ISIN: CA8849038085 | Ticker-Symbol: TOC
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 19:37
136,45 Euro
+2,40 % +3,20
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NASDAQ-100
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 20:18 Uhr
Thomson Reuters: Reuters NEXT Gulf expands agenda-setting line-up with additions of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Chairman, Masdar CEO and Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Managing Director

Abu Dhabi event on October 22 adds prominent voices across finance, technology and policy to roster

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters today announced an expanded lineup of speakers for its inaugural Reuters NEXT Gulf event in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2025, including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Chairman HE Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi and Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Managing Director HE Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak. These additions build on the already impressive roster that includes Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE HE Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Emaar Founder and Chairman Mohammed Alabbar and HashKey Exchange CEO Haiyang Ru.

The additional speakers further strengthen the event's position as the definitive live journalism summit for the region, bringing together more than 500 global leaders, innovators and CEOs to examine the challenges defining business, society and the world.

New speakers include:

  • HE Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development
  • HE Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi
  • Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar
  • HE Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development
  • Ayah Bdeir, AI Advisor and Tech Entrepreneur, Mozilla
  • Ahmed Elsheikh, President & General Manager of MENAPAK Foods, PepsiCo
  • Gunther Hamm, Partner and President, HOPU Investments
  • Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman, Landmark Group
  • Philip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer, The Royal Commission for AlUla
  • Chiara Marcati, Chief AI Advisory & Business Officer, AI71
  • Tiemen Meester, Global Chief Operating Officer, Ports & Terminals, DP World
  • Tanuja Randery, Vice President and Managing Director of Europe, Middle East & Africa, Amazon Web Services
  • Divyesh Vithlani, Group Chief Technology & Transformation Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank

These new additions join the previously announced speakers who will address the event's six main themes: Geopolitics, Economy & Markets, Banking & Finance, Technology & AI, Climate & Sustainability, and Business Leadership.

"The response to our inaugural Reuters NEXT Gulf summit has been exceptional," said Alessandra Galloni, Reuters Editor-in-Chief. "These additional voices will enrich our conversations about the world's biggest challenges and opportunities, ensuring our audience gains the insights needed to navigate today's complex landscape."

"The caliber of speakers joining Reuters NEXT Gulf demonstrates the event's significance as a premier platform for meaningful dialogue," said Josh London, Head of Reuters Professional. "These industry leaders will provide the crucial insights professionals need to drive strategy in these changing times."

Reuters NEXT Gulf is a collaboration between Reuters Events and Reuters global newsroom, with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development serving as host city partner.

Visit the Reuters NEXT Gulf event website to learn more, stay up-to-date with the complete speaker lineup, and register your interest for a media pass.

Media Contact
Heather Carpenter
Heather.Carpenter @ tr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reuters-next-gulf-expands-agenda-setting-line-up-with-additions-of-abu-dhabi-department-of-economic-development-chairman-masdar-ceo-and-environment-agency-abu-dhabi-managing-director-302585306.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
