Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HC7 | ISIN: KYG514001364 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.09.25 | 21:59
1,640 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JIUZI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JIUZI HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 13:18 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Following the Appointment of Dr. Doug Buerger as COO, Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.'s Board Endorses Crypto Asset Investment Policy Allowing Up to $1 Billion Deployment

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has formally approved and adopted a Crypto Asset Investment Policy (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy"). This policy authorizes the Company to allocate portions of its cash reserves into select crypto assets within a prudent risk management framework.

This strategic initiative follows the recent appointment of industry-renowned crypto expert Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer (COO), after thorough research and careful evaluation.

CEO Tao Li stated, "Adopting the Crypto Asset Investment Policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value. We are delighted to have an experienced specialist like Dr. Doug Buerger leading this program."

Core Framework of the Policy:

1. Clear Investment Mandate & Cap: The Board has authorized the Company to deploy up to US$1 billion in funds for purchasing crypto assets, ensuring controlled exposure to risk.

2. Stringent Asset Selection Criteria: In its initial phase, investments will be limited to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. Any future expansion to other assets must undergo reassessment and approval by the Board's Risk Committee.

3. Highest-Tier Custody Standards: The Company will not self-custody acquired crypto assets.

4. Professional Oversight & Governance Structure: A "Crypto Asset Risk Committee" has been established under the leadership of CFO Huijie Gao. This committee will oversee policy implementation and report regularly to the Board.

Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Dr. Doug Buerger commented, "I am thrilled to lead this important treasury initiative supported by such a forward-thinking Board and management team. We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation; rather, we view crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties."

The Company expects to timely disclose relevant information via Form 6-K filings with SEC following any material purchase activities.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of intelligent charging infrastructure for new energy vehicles in China's Tier 3-4 cities. The Company specializes in high-power DC fast chargers (80kW-160kW) integrated with energy storage capabilities. Jiuzi Holdings plans continuous deployment of smart charging piles through 2026, supporting China's carbon neutrality goals and advancing sustainable transportation. For more information, visit jzxn.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

iris@jzxn.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/following-the-appointment-of-dr-doug-buerger-as-coo-jiuzi-holdings-incs-board-endorses-crypto-asset-investment-policy-allowing-up-to-1-billion-deployment-302565750.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.