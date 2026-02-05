Jiuzi Holdings Inc.: Multiple Crypto Strategic Investment Institutions Commit US$40 Million in Assets to Jiuzi Holdings at a Price Not Lower Than US$1.50 per Share, with the Transaction to Be Completed Within Two Weeks

HANGZHOU, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into strategic arrangements with several Crypto-focused investment institutions, pursuant to which the investors will contribute Crypto assets valued at approximately US$40 million to the Company at a price not lower than US$1.50 per share, to support the Company's global business strategy and Crypto-related initiatives.

The participating strategic partners are leading institutions specializing in blockchain infrastructure, Crypto asset management, and the development of decentralized ecosystems. These institutions have extensive experience in Crypto asset management, the evolution of Crypto markets, and the innovative applications of decentralized finance (DeFi). They also hold significant influence in global markets and will provide Jiuzi Holdings with the necessary capital, technical collaboration, and market expansion resources to further enhance its operations worldwide.

The Company stated that this investment is a pivotal milestone in advancing its Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") strategy, a cornerstone of its positioning in the digital economy and on-chain asset ecosystem. The DAT strategy reflects Jiuzi's intent to build a robust, risk-aware, and scalable treasury system by strategically allocating digital assets, dynamically controlling risk exposures, and enhancing liquidity management.

The Company noted that this strategic cooperation is expected to deliver the following concrete strategic value:



Enhanced Treasury Resilience: Integration of professional Crypto asset allocation and structured risk controls will help build a more resilient treasury portfolio robust to market cycles.



Expanded Digital Asset Application Scenarios: Leverage partners' ecosystem resources to accelerate Jiuzi's expansion into multi-chain data access, cross-chain asset operations, and on-chain financial applications.



Improved Asset Liquidity and Deployment Efficiency: Partners' global trading networks and liquidity management capabilities are expected to enhance the Company's treasury asset liquidity and deployment flexibility.

Sustainable Treasury Governance: The collaboration will help establish a replicable, scalable governance framework for treasury structure design, risk pricing, and compliant operation, laying the foundation for future larger-scale collaboration.

The Company emphasized that this partnership is not merely a capital infusion but serves as a strategic step toward building a long-term, stable digital asset treasury governance system. As the digital asset market and on-chain financial infrastructure continue to mature, the Company anticipates further deepening cooperation with these strategic partners and exploring additional collaborative models that unlock greater value through asset synergy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

