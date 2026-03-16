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WKN: A41YJY | ISIN: KYG514001513 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.03.26 | 16:47
1,150 US-Dollar
+0,44 % +0,005
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JIUZI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JIUZI HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.03.2026 13:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc: Jiuzi Holdings and AetheriumX Sign Strategic MOU for $30M Investment into Web3

HANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) ("Jiuzi Holdings" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a significant strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AetheriumX, a rising star in the blockchain infrastructure space. Pursuant to the MOU, Jiuzi Holdings proposes to invest up to US$30 million in AetheriumX's flagship product, the Distributed Capital Intelligence Protocol (DCIP). This move marks a groundbreaking step for the Company in the global Web3 infrastructure and digital asset intelligent strategy execution space.

This collaboration is viewed as a key "offensive" move by Jiuzi Holdings in the new wave of technology and finance convergence, with the potential to significantly enhance the Company's market valuation and growth prospects.

Securing a Foothold in High-Growth Sectors

The DCIP protocol focuses on the most promising areas within the blockchain sector today, including DeFi, GameFi, and digital asset strategy execution. It aims to provide high-performance, highly secure, and intelligent on-chain interaction and asset management infrastructure for the global Web3 ecosystem. Through this strategic partnership with AetheriumX, Jiuzi Holdings is actively positioning itself in key areas:

  • Core DeFi Infrastructure: Deep involvement in the underlying protocol construction and strategy execution of decentralized finance, connecting global crypto asset liquidity.

  • Growth in the GameFi Economy: As the blockchain gaming economy expands, the DCIP protocol is poised to become key infrastructure for in-game asset management and yield strategies.

  • Intelligent Asset Management & Strategy Execution: Leveraging on-chain automation and smart contracts, DCIP aims to enable intelligent allocation and strategy execution for digital assets, unlocking significant potential in "active management."

Synergy Unleashed Through Strategic Partnership

AetheriumX possesses cutting-edge technological advantages in blockchain protocol design, on-chain automation execution, and ecosystem development. Jiuzi Holdings plans to leverage the proposed investment and strategic cooperation to drive multi-dimensional synergies:

  • Technological Synergy: Deep integration with the DCIP technology stack to embed on-chain automated strategy execution capabilities into various Company business scenarios, creating a differentiated technological moat.

  • Business Synergy: Jointly developing innovative products and services centered around DeFi, GameFi, and digital asset strategy execution to cultivate new revenue and profit growth drivers.

  • Ecosystem Synergy: As the DCIP protocol evolves and its ecosystem expands, Jiuzi Holdings stands to benefit from the multiplicative returns generated by the protocol and its surrounding ecosystem.

SOURCE Jiuzi Holdings, Inc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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