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WKN: A41YJY | ISIN: KYG514001513 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.05.26 | 15:56
1,370 US-Dollar
+51,13 % +0,464
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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JIUZI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JIUZI HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 14:18 Uhr
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Jiuzi Holdings Inc.: Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces $210,000 Realized Gains from DCIP Investment and Approves $100,000 Share Repurchase Program, Validating Sustainable Digital Asset Investment Framework

Hangzhou, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN, the "Company") today announced key milestones from its strategic investment in AetheriumX's flagship product, the Distributed Capital Intelligence Protocol ("DCIP"). The Company has realized $210,000 in investment gains from DCIP and has approved a share repurchase program of $100,000, demonstrating the execution depth and capital recycling logic of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) framework.

Execution Depth and Capital Recycling Logic

The realized gains highlight the Company's disciplined investment and risk management strategy in the digital asset space. The share repurchase program will strategically redeploy realized profits to optimize the capital structure and enhance shareholder returns, while reinforcing the Company's sustainable capital management framework. By combining cyclical asset accumulation with targeted repurchases, Jiuzi is strengthening the resilience of its balance sheet and improving the dynamic allocation efficiency of its digital assets.

Securing Assets through Strategic Collaboration

All DCIP-related digital assets are managed under industry-leading standards, with robust security, multi-signature technology, and full compliance with applicable regulations. The transaction reflects Jiuzi's strategic collaboration with leading Crypto financial partners, leveraging their expertise in risk assessment, liquidity management, and multi-chain asset optimization. This synergy ensures that DAT continues to evolve into a scalable, long-term digital asset treasury capable of adapting to market fluctuations while generating sustainable value.

Repurchase Program Mechanics and Disclosure Commitments

The repurchase program will be executed in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company will maintain full transparency, providing periodic updates on repurchase execution, capital allocation, and strategic reinvestment, to reinforce shareholder confidence and support informed investment decisions.

Statement from CEO

Mr. Hongye Zhang, CEO of Jiuzi Holdings, commented: "The $210,000 realized gains and the corresponding $100,000 share repurchase represent a meaningful validation of our DAT strategy. This initiative underscores our commitment to disciplined capital management, rigorous governance, and sustainable value creation. By strategically recycling capital and redeploying assets, we are enhancing both balance sheet resilience and operational flexibility, laying a foundation for future strategic initiatives in digital assets and blockchain-enabled financial services."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact

Investor Relations
Email:coco@jzxn.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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