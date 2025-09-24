uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces Refinancing of Existing $50 Million Debt and Securing Up to an Additional $125 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding

~ Term of current $50 million debt outstanding extended from January 2027 to October 2030 ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced it entered into a $175 million non-dilutive senior secured term loan facility with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The transaction is designed to enhance the company's financial flexibility to fund the potential commercial launch of AMT-130, its investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

"This non-dilutive financing keeps funds from the outstanding $50 million debt available until 2030 and provides access to an additional $125 million. We believe this transaction enhances our financial flexibility to fund the potential commercial launch of AMT-130 in the United States, anticipated in 2026," said Christian Klemt, chief financial officer of uniQure.

The loan facility consists of three tranches, including a first tranche of $50 million refinancing the current debt outstanding at closing and an additional term loan tranche of $100 million, which can be drawn at the company's option subject to the achievement of both a regulatory milestone related to AMT-130 and a financial milestone. A third tranche of up to $25 million is available, subject to Hercules' approval. All tranches have a floating interest rate of the greater of 9.45% and the prime rate plus 2.45%, reflecting a current floating rate of 9.70%, compared to the current floating interest rate prior to the refinancing, which would have been 11.95%. The tranches mature in October 2030.

Leerink Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to uniQure on the term loan financing.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure's gene therapy for hemophilia B - a historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development - represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology and life sciences industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $22 billion to over 680 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "establish," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Examples of these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the term loan agreement, the potential launch of AMT-130 in the United States in 2026, and the Company's ability to achieve the regulatory or financial milestones under the term loan agreement. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to comply with the covenants and other obligations under the loan agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc.; risks associated with the clinical results and the development and timing of the Company's programs; the Company's interactions with regulatory authorities, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and pathways and timing for regulatory approval; the Company's ability to continue to build and maintain the Company infrastructure and personnel needed to achieve its goals; the Company's effectiveness in managing current and future clinical trials and regulatory processes; the continued development and acceptance of gene therapies; the Company's ability to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of its gene therapy candidates in clinical trials; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect intellectual property; and the Company's ability to fund its operations and to raise additional capital as needed. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic securities filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025 and July 29, 2025, and in other filings that the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

