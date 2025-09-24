Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 14:01
20,820 Euro
-2,76 % -0,590
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,87020,91014:14
20,88020,90014:13
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 13:42 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF redesigns Industrial organization to increase competitiveness

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is redesigning parts of the Industrial business to further increase its competitiveness and accelerate profitable growth. The new set-up, which will be implemented with immediate effect, will drive business synergies across the full value chain globally and simplify structures to accelerate execution regionally.

The functions Operations and Commercial excellence are combined into one which will enable a stronger alignment, governance and end-to-end execution across the full value chain. The business area Independent and Emerging Businesses will be discontinued. Its stand-alone entities will be organized in Specialized Industrial Solutions to further strengthen these strategic core businesses as they are tailored according to respective business and market needs.

"As the separation of the Automotive business is progressing, we have the opportunity to adapt our set-up for the Industrial business. This is a natural next step in our strategic journey and with clearer and more efficient structures, we will strengthen both our strategic and commercial capabilities," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

SKF is announcing the following changes in Group Management:

Hans Landin, Senior Vice President, Group Commercial Excellence Bearings, is appointed to lead the new organization of stand-alone businesses and assume the role as President Specialized Industrial Solutions.

Joakim Landholm, Senior Vice President Group Operations & Chief Sustainability Officer, will assume the role as Senior Vice President Commercial and Operations Development.

Susanne Larsson, Senior Vice President Finance and CFO, will in addition to her current role assume the role as Chief Sustainability Officer.

Thomas Fröst, President, Independent and Emerging Businesses, will leave Group Management today but will remain in an advisory role during a transition period.

"A sharpened industrial focus will evolve our strengths and with this new organizational set-up we aim to create even more progress for our customers and for us as a company. On behalf of SKF, I would also like to thank Thomas for his valuable contribution during many years of employment in building these core businesses, and I wish him all the best for the future," says Rickard Gustafson.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-redesigns-industrial-organization-to-increase-competitiveness,c4238915

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4238915/3685203.pdf

20250924 SKF redesigns Industrial organization to increase competitiveness

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-dji-0353,c3472265

SKF DJI 0353

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rickard-gustafson-president-and-ceo,c3472263

Rickard Gustafson President and CEO

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/hans-landin,c3472266

Hans Landin

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/joakimlandholm,c3472267

JoakimLandholm

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/susanne-larsson,c3472264

Susanne Larsson

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/thomas-frost,c3472268

Thomas Frost

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-redesigns-industrial-organization-to-increase-competitiveness-302565777.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.