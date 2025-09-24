

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Wednesday. Uncertainty about Fed interest rate outlook, and on comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's warning that equity valuations are stretched.



The benchmark FTSE 100, moving between 9,172.95 and 9,224.00, was down 15.37 points or 0.17% at 9,207.95 about a quarter past noon.



Babcock International is rising 2.3%. National Grid, SSE, Land Securities, BAE Systems, Imperial Brands, Berkeley Group Holdings and Metlen Energy & Metal are gaining 1 to 1.6%.



Burberry Group is declining by about 4.2%. Antofagasta is down 2.3%. JD Sports Fashion is down by about 1.4%. The company reaffirmed its guidance, noting caution for the second half. Like-for-like sales fell 2.5% in the first half, but total sales rose 20% thanks to US and French acquisitions.



WPP, Convatec Group, Marks & Spencer, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, The Sage Group, Ashtead Group, AstraZeneca, Barclays, ICG and Admiral Group are also down in negative territory.



