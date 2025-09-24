

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has refuted the Trump administration's claim that the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women may be associated with an increased risk of neurological conditions such as autism and ADHD in children.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday initiated the process for a label change for acetaminophen (Tylenol and similar products) to reflect the possible risks caused by the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women. The agency also issued a related letter alerting physicians nationwide that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can lead to a 'very increased risk of autism.'



The move follows President Donald Trump's announcement Monday about what the White House described as 'major progress in understanding the root causes of autism.'



Immediately after that, UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency clarified that there is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, WHO emphasized that there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence confirming a possible link between autism and use of acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) during pregnancy.



Globally, nearly 62 million people (1 in 127) have autism spectrum disorder, a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain. Although awareness and diagnosis have improved in recent years, the exact causes of autism have not been established, and it is understood there are multiple factors that can be involved, according to the UN health agency.



Extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. At this time, no consistent association has been established.



WHO recommended that all women continue to follow advice of their doctors or health workers, who can help assess individual circumstances and recommend necessary medicines. Any medicine should be used with caution during pregnancy, especially in the first three months, and in line with advice from health professionals.



Also, a robust, extensive evidence base exists showing childhood vaccines do not cause autism. Large, high-quality studies from many countries have all reached the same conclusion. Original studies suggesting a link were flawed and have been discredited. Since 1999, independent experts advising WHO have repeatedly confirmed that vaccines - including those with thiomersal or aluminum - do not cause autism or other developmental disorders, WHO said.



Meanwhile, WHO announced that autism and neurodevelopmental disorders are among priority mental health and neurological conditions to be discussed at the 4th UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs and mental health on Thursday.



