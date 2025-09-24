TCL SunPower Global joins the Solar Stewardship Initiative to strengthen sustainability across the solar value chain

LYON, France, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, today announced its membership in the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), a global program dedicated to promoting transparency, responsibility, and sustainability throughout the solar industry's value chain.

Joining the SSI reflects TCL SunPower Global's commitment to advancing a fair and inclusive energy transition, while aligning with international ESG standards and aiming to strengthen transparency across its operations. The initiative supports the company's long-term vision of ethical sourcing, responsible manufacturing, and continuous improvement.

As a newly joined member of the Solar Stewardship Initiative, TCL SunPower Global is committed to undergoing both ESG and Traceability Assessment within the next 12 months. This involves the independent assessment of at least two production sites by an SSI-approved Assessment Body, in accordance with the SSI ESG Standard. The assessment is conducted at the site level, covering all activities of the sites in scope, and evaluates transparency, ethical sourcing, and ESG performance across the solar value chain.

Demonstrated commitment to ESG standards is particularly crucial for industries like solar PV, which is the fastest-growing energy technology in the world. It offers a rapid pathway to decarbonisation while protecting citizens and businesses from volatile energy prices. TCL SunPower Global's participation in the SSI reflects its dedication to driving meaningful change and building trust in how solar products are sourced and produced.

"Sustainability is not just a responsibility - it's a strategic priority. Our participation in the SSI marks a significant step forward in our mission to lead with integrity, transparency, and purpose," said Karin Alberto-Burkhardt, Product Director at TCL SunPower Global. "We are proud to join this initiative and contribute to shaping a solar industry that respects people, the communities, and the planet."

Steven Zhang, CEO of TCL SunPower Global, added: "By joining the Solar Stewardship Initiative, we reaffirm our dedication to building a solar industry that is not only innovative and efficient, but also ethical and sustainable. We believe that collaboration across the value chain is essential to drive meaningful change and build trust in how solar products are sourced and produced."

TCL SunPower Global is currently exhibiting at Solar & Storage Live UK in Birmingham, from 23 to 25 September, at Booth C66. We invite you to visit us today or tomorrow to explore our latest TCL Solar panels and energy storage solutions, and to learn more about our commitment to the Solar Stewardship Initiative.

To discover more about the Solar Stewardship Initiative and view the list of over 40 member organizations active in solar and supply chain responsibility, visit www.solarstewardshipinitiative.org.

About the Solar Stewardship Initiative

The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) is the supply chain sustainability assurance scheme dedicated to the needs of solar PV. Designed as a multi-stakeholder initiative, the SSI gathers companies from across the global solar value chain, as well as independent ESG actors, civil society and the international finance community. Working with all relevant stakeholders, the SSI fosters responsible production, sourcing, and stewardship of solar materials.

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading player in the solar energy space, committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. We integrate advanced technology, vertical manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to support the transition to clean energy. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, we pioneer next-generation solar technologies that empower individuals, organizations, and entire regions to shape a cleaner energy future. TCL SunPower Global brings to market two dedicated product brands: TCL Solar, focused on high-efficiency solar panels, and SunPower, offering integrated energy solutions. Together, they address the diverse needs of the global solar market, from residential rooftops to commercial installations and large-scale utility projects. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and on LinkedIn.

