SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media to Acquire Racing Women

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or the "Company"), a global leader in sports, entertainment, and gaming, today confirmed that Sports.com Media Group Ltd ("Sports.com Media") has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to invest in women's sports by acquiring all the assets of Racing Women Limited ("Racing Women"), the pioneering initiative dedicated to creating opportunities for female drivers in motorsport.

Under the LOI, Sports.com Media will become the rights holder to Racing Women and acquire a 51% controlling stake in a newly created entity that holds all the assets of Racing Women at a $1 million valuation, with options to expand to full ownership. The acquisition includes Racing Women's intellectual property, and global rights, establishing the initiative as a core asset within SEGG Media's motorsport expansion strategy.

With a growing fandom, record viewership, higher bids for media rights, increasing sponsorship spend, growing attendance at live women sporting events and geographic expansion, women's sports is primed for hypergrowth. A March 8, 2025, Forbes article titled "Women's Sports Growth is a Win for Investors, Brands and the Planet" states that a recent survey showed that women's sport sponsorship is growing 50% faster than men's major leagues and that 86% of sponsors say that their investment met or exceeded their expectations. The article also cites a study by S&P Global which reported that in Australia, every A$1 invested by a corporate sponsor into the visibility of women's elite sport leads to over A$7 of customer value for the organization.1

"This acquisition underlines our confidence in the Racing Women platform and the extraordinary talent it is cultivating," said Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media. "By bringing Racing Women into the SEGG family, we are not only securing shareholder value but also positioning the Sports.com brand at the forefront of women's motorsport worldwide."

The decision to acquire Racing Women follows a landmark weekend at Donington Park, where the inaugural Sports.com Nations Trophy showcased the strength, determination, and potential of eight Racing Women competitors from seven nations. Austria's Jorden Dolischka emerged as the first Nations Trophy Champion with 40 points, securing a funded drive at the Radical Gulf Cup opener in Abu Dhabi on November 1-2, 2025.

Graeme Glew, Founder of Racing Women said, "Having championed women's entry into the world of motorsport since 2003, this is the best news we've had in a long time. When I founded Formula Woman 24 years ago, the world wasn't quite ready for young women to take their place on the grid. Today, with women's empowerment and STEM initiatives driving change across motorsport, Sports.com is the perfect partner for Racing Women to accelerate growth and inspire engagement with women worldwide. I couldn't be more excited."

The move builds on SEGG Media's growing influence in global motorsport throughout 2025. The Company has sponsored two IndyCar drivers and one Indy NXT driver; while also making an investment into Veloce Media Group and Quadrant, whose combined esports and motorsport platforms generate over 500 million monthly digital views. With Jamie Chadwick driving for Veloce Racing and serving as its pioneering female ambassador, SEGG Media will create synergies by introducing Racing Women to Veloce's ecosystem, unlocking powerful pathways for female drivers to gain global exposure and sponsorship.

By combining acquisition-led growth, premier sponsorships, and investment in women's sport, SEGG Media continues to deliver initiatives that resonate with fans, partners, and investors - further strengthening its role as a force in sports, entertainment, and gaming.

About Racing Women LLC

Racing Women is a global movement built on two decades of experience empowering women in motorsport. Its mission is to inspire, support, and develop the next generation of female champions through opportunity, training and community.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions; the Company's ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

_____________________

1 Poole, Claire "Women's Sports Growth is a Win for Investors, Brands and the Planet," Forbes, March 8, 2025, https://www.forbes.com/sites/clairepoolesp/2025/03/08/womens-sports-growth-is-a-win-for-investors-brands-and-the-planet/



