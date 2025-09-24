The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group, In Partnership with Montefiore Einstein, Unveils Groundbreaking VR Study for Teen Mental Health

Innovative program marks a significant step forward in using cutting-edge Immersive technology to enhance therapeutic practices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driven software and services, along with its Immersive software company Foretell Reality and in collaboration with Montefiore Einstein, announced the initial results of a study to assess the feasibility and acceptability of VR Art making with peers for teens in outpatient psychiatric treatment.

This innovative program, led by Dr. Jenny Seham and conducted under strict IRB protocols, marks a significant step forward in using cutting-edge immersive technology to enhance therapeutic practices.

The pilot study explored how VR can facilitate group and solo art engagement sessions for teenagers facing mental health challenges. Using Foretell Reality's Immersive software platform, participants entered multi-user virtual environments to express themselves creatively and connect with peers in ways traditional therapy often struggles to achieve. Early findings from the study reveal significant improvements in emotional expression, anxiety reduction, and peer connection among participants.

Dr. Jenny Seham of Montefiore Einstein's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, commented: "This study demonstrates the potential for VR to revolutionize how we approach mental health care for teens. By combining art and technology, we've created a safe space for emotional healing and connection."

D.J. Smith, Glimpse's Chief Creative Officer, commented: "It was an honor to work with Montefiore Einstein on this exciting project and the results again validate the transformative therapeutic potential for our VR platform."

About Montefiore Einstein

Montefiore Einstein is a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, dedicated to improving lives through cutting-edge research, compassionate care, and community engagement. This project was made possible via the sponsorship of the Fine Art Program and Collection at Montefiore Einstein, in collaboration with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; https://montefioreeinstein.org/

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and AI driven software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

