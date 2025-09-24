BeMetals Corp.: BeMetals Announces Executive Management Changes and Provides Project Updates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) ("BeMetals" or the "Company") announces changes in its executive management team as the Company positions itself for the next stage of growth and value creation.

John Wilton, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, has resigned effective September 30, 2025, for personal reasons. Mr. Wilton, a member of the BeMetals executive team since its inception, has played an important role in advancing the current projects and the Company's growth and development. The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude for all his hard work and dedication over the years and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

Ms. Kristen Reinertson, a Director and Corporate Secretary of BeMetals, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer while the Company's board solidifies a new permanent CEO to spearhead BeMetals' corporate strategy. Ms. Reinertson is a founding Director and has been an executive officer of BeMetals since 2016. She has 18 years' of experience with publicly listed companies in the natural resources and emerging technologies sectors in roles ranging from CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary, and Director. Her expertise spans corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, financial disclosure, governance, and regulatory compliance. She studied at Simon Fraser University and the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Mark Connelly, Chairman of BeMetals commented: "Kristen's leadership experience, deep knowledge of the sector, and proven commitment to execution make her the right person to guide BeMetals through this transition. The board remains focused on maximizing shareholder value through a refreshed corporate strategy that emphasizes advancing high-quality exploration and development projects in North America while unlocking further value from our existing portfolio. With strong assets, a top-tier board, and the continued support of B2Gold Corp., we believe BeMetals is well positioned to deliver on its strategy and create long-term value for shareholders."

Project Updates - BeMetals continues to advance its portfolio of projects during this leadership transition:

Savant Gold Project (Ontario, Canada): This recently optioned exploration Project spans approximately 232 km² in one of Ontario's most prolific gold-producing regions and is located in similar geological setting to several past producing as well as current operating mines, including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. Preparations are underway for a 2025 exploration program, and BeMetals is engaging with local stakeholders, including First Nation groups, to ensure responsible and collaborative stewardship and exploration of the land. Savant remains a potential catalyst for discovery success and growth in a robust gold market.

Pangeni Copper Project (Zambia): The Company's exploration to date has outlined a 3-kilometre mineralized footprint at the D-Prospect, including the higher-grade Ingwe Shoot (600 metres) within the broader 1.4-kilometre Nkala Zone. Additional drilled zones of copper mineralization at Nkala Northwest and Central targets highlight the potential large scale of the system further supported by its similar geological hallmarks of Lumwana Copper Mine style of mineralization. The Company and its partners are now reviewing the latest drill data to refine drill targeting and advance the exploration. With coppers' critical role in the global transition to cleaner energy and the scarcity of true, large-scale potential, copper exploration projects in mining supportive jurisdictions, Pangeni represents an important strategic opportunity for BeMetals to create shareholder value.

Kazan Gold Project (Japan): BeMetals has secured an agreement to option part of its interest in the Kazan Gold Project portfolio. Under this investment structure, BeMetals' partner will solely fund and advance exploration, while BeMetals retains project equity exposure to potential discovery and development success. For more details on the agreement, refer to the Company's financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with Ms. Reinertson's appointment, the Company has granted her 300,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a term of 10 years, vesting over two years and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT BEMETALS CORP.

BeMetals is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects. BeMetals is an affiliate company of B2Gold Corp. which currently owns approximately 24% of BeMetals outstanding shares. The Company plans to explore the Savant Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions which hosts several past producers as well as current operations, including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also has the Pangeni Copper Project in the Zambian Copperbelt, with co-funding and technical partner JOGMEC. Here the Company has discovered copper mineralization with geological characteristics and intersected widths and grades similar to that of large-scale copper mines in the same region. Additionally, the Company has its compelling Kazan gold exploration projects in Japan, while continuing to evaluate additional potential strategic acquisition opportunities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to future exploration, development and advancement of the Savant Gold Project in Canada, the Kazan Gold Projects in Japan and the Pangeni Copper Project in Zambia, and the acquisition of additional base and/or precious metal projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the actual results of exploration activities, the availability of financing and/or cash flow to fund the current and future plans and expenditures, the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions of the option agreement for the Pangeni Project, and changes in the world commodity markets or equity markets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

