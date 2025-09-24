IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating TGR-63's Dual Action on Alzheimer's Pathology

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) today announced preclinical findings on TGR-63, the Company's investigational small-molecule candidate for Alzheimer's disease. The data demonstrate that TGR-63 extends its therapeutic potential beyond previously reported effects on beta-amyloid (Aß) pathology by also inhibiting tau protein aggregation, another key hallmark of Alzheimer's.

"These results underscore the potential of TGR-63 as a differentiated, dual-acting candidate that targets both beta-amyloid and tau, two central drivers of Alzheimer's pathology," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "By broadening our portfolio with this important addition, we are strengthening IGC's capabilities in developing safer and more effective therapies that go beyond the limitations of current treatments. We are continuing to advance the preclinical evaluation of TGR-63 as we work toward building a pipeline of truly disease-modifying solutions for Alzheimer's."

In in vitro assays, TGR-63 was shown to suppress tau fibril formation at micromolar concentrations, suggesting its ability to interfere with the development of neurofibrillary tangles strongly associated with neuronal dysfunction and cognitive decline. This activity complements prior findings that TGR-63 effectively disrupts Aß plaque aggregation.

Additionally, serum stability studies confirmed that TGR-63 retains its structural integrity under physiological conditions. The compound remained stable when incubated in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) and mouse blood serum at 37 °C for several hours.

Complementary MALDI mass spectrometry further detected TGR-63 in serum samples at both 1- and 24-hours post-administration, supporting its pharmacological resilience and systemic delivery potential.

These encouraging findings validate TGR-63's dual mechanism of action, which is protected under IGC Pharma's patent portfolio. Building on this foundation, the Company is well-positioned to advance TGR-63 through continued preclinical development with the goal of establishing a novel, disease-modifying approach to Alzheimer's that is distinct from current single-target therapies.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma?(NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize?clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

