IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Announces Publication of Landmark Caregiver Book on Alzheimer's Disease

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the publication of "Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer's Disease: First Hand Experiences," a comprehensive caregiver-focused book sponsored by IGC Pharma and authored by several of the world's leading experts in neuropsychology and dementia care.

The book written by renowned clinical neuropsychologists Dr. Juan Carlos Arango-Lasprilla and Dr. Sandra Báez, alongside co-authors Dr. Valeria Villamizar, and Dr. Natalia Valech presents science-based education, practical strategies, and real-life narratives from families impacted by Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Sandra Báez serves as an external advisor to IGC Pharma, contributing her expertise to the company's long-term strategy to improve the understanding, treatment, and lived experience of Alzheimer's disease worldwide.

"This book represents an essential contribution to the global Alzheimer's community," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Our diverse pipeline of candidates, including IGC-AD1, currently advancing through the Phase 2 CALMA trial for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia, demonstrates how we are translating scientific innovation into potential treatments, and this book complements those efforts by supporting broader community engagement and awareness as we move toward commercialization."

A Comprehensive Guide Supporting Families and Caregivers

The book is organized into two major sections:

1. Educational Chapters on Alzheimer's Disease

Covering topics such as:

What Alzheimer's disease is and how it progresses

Causes, risk factors, and protective factors

Diagnosis and clinical evaluation

Myths and misconceptions

The role of the caregiver and the family

Caregiver mental and physical health

Planning for the future and long-term care

Available pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments

These chapters provide scientifically grounded guidance for caregivers seeking clarity, validation, and practical support.

2. First-Person Caregiver Stories

The second half of the book contains real-life testimonies of families who have cared for loved ones with Alzheimer's disease. These narratives highlight:

Emotional challenges and resilience

Communication difficulties and behavioral symptoms

The importance of social support

The value of meaningful connections, even in advanced stages

Each story offers reflection, empathy, and concrete lessons for navigating the caregiving journey.

Strategic Alignment with IGC Pharma's Mission

The publication reinforces IGC Pharma's commitment to addressing Alzheimer's disease from every angle, scientific, social, and therapeutic. The company is currently advancing IGC-AD1, a cannabinoid-based investigational therapy in Phase 2 trials for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia, while simultaneously developing AI-driven tools and additional therapeutic programs targeting amyloid plaques, tau pathology, neuroinflammation, and mitochondrial dysfunction.

By supporting educational resources such as this book, IGC Pharma not only strengthens community awareness but also enhances its long-term strategic position as a leader in Alzheimer's therapeutic innovation and patient-centered solutions.

About the Authors (External Advisors to IGC Pharma)

Dr. Juan Carlos Arango-Lasprilla - A globally recognized neuropsychologist, author of 24 books and 450+ scientific articles.

Dr. Sandra Báez - Associate Professor at Los Andes University (Colombia) and award-winning researcher in social cognition and neuropsychology and 120+ scientific articles.

Natalia Valech - Neuropsychologist specializing in psychogerontology with clinical experience across Spain, Chile, and Canada.

Valeria Villamizar - Psychologist focused on cognition, behavior, and applied neuroscience in Alzheimer's care.

The book is now available for free download. To access it, click here for the English edition or here for the Spanish edition. We encourage caregivers, families, clinicians, and community organizations to share these resources widely to support all those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

