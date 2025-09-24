New to The Street's Prestigious Client NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Notification of US Food and Drug Administration Approval of Suitability Petition for NRx's Proposed Strength of Preservative-Free Ketamine

Suitability Petition is required for shift from multidose packaging of ketamine to single-patient dose preservative free ketamine

Granting of Suitability Petition enables re-filing of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for NRx's patent-pending preservative-free ketamine product

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it was notified yesterday by the United States Food and Drug Administration that a Suitability Petition has been granted for the strength proposed by the Company for its planned single-patient, preservative-free ketamine product (KETAFREE). Currently, ketamine is sold in multi-dose vials that contain Benzethonium Chloride, a toxic preservative. The Suitability Petition that has been granted enables immediate re-filing of the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application for KETAFREE. The Company believes that this proposed product addresses two critical policy objectives as articulated by the current administration: (1) the re-shoring of strategically important drugs, particularly sterile products from foreign manufacturing sources, and (2) the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) objective of removing toxic preservatives and colorants from foods and drugs. These objectives have been articulated on numerous occasions by FDA and HHS leadership.

The current market for ketamine is estimated at $750 million. The Company believes that its proposed KETAFREE product will be a successful offering in that market, wholly apart from the Company's aim to supply a non-generic formulation of ketamine (NRX-100) as an innovative new drug to treat suicidal depression and PTSD under a New Drug Application.

"Last week, NRx was honored to be selected to attend a 'listening session' hosted by the FDA Commissioner, for biotechnology CEOs. We appreciate FDA's rapid response on the requested Suitability Petition and look forward to bringing our preservative-free presentation of ketamine to the US market at the earliest possible moment," said Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, Chairman and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals.

As New to The Street's prestigious client, NRx's progress was also acknowledged by Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, who stated:

"NRx Pharmaceuticals is breaking new ground in mental health and patient safety with its preservative-free ketamine initiative. This FDA approval of their Suitability Petition is a pivotal milestone, and we are proud to showcase their journey across our national broadcast platforms. Their work exemplifies the type of innovation and impact that resonates with investors, business leaders, and patients alike."

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has recently had a Suitability Petition granted, allowing re-filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal depression.

