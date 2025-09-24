Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Herbal Oasis ("Oasis"), the hemp-derived THC-infused social seltzer redefining how people connect, unwind, and celebrate life, is excited to announce an expansion beyond the Southeast with a new distribution partnership with Global Reserve Distribution ("GRD"), Minnesota's leading THC Beverage distributor.

Shipments began earlier this month, and Oasis products are now available to retailers across Minnesota - one of the nations' most mature and fastest -growing THC beverage markets.

"While our initial focus has been building a strong foundation in the Southeast, GRD's expertise and sole focus on the THC Beverage category made them the perfect partner to introduce Oasis to Minnesota," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, parent company of Oasis. "This marks an important step in our growth strategy and reflects the strong reputation and momentum we've built with our brand."

"After meeting with the Herbal Oasis team in person and hearing their vision firsthand, it was clear they're creating something truly different and special," said Moose Hardisty, President of GRD. "Their thoughtful approach to beverages and their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with GRD's mission. We're excited to bring their unique products to Minnesota retailers and support their growth in this rapidly evolving market."

The THC beverage market continues to expand rapidly as consumer seek alternatives to alcohol and tradition cannabis products. According to Whitney Economics U.S. THC Beverage sales reached an estimated $1.1 billion in 2024 and are projected to grow more than 25% 2025, with the market anticipated to triple by 2030.

Herbal Oasis stands out by offering a refreshing, functional, and social-forward beverage infused with THC, CBG, and adaptogenic mushrooms like lion's mane, reishi, and cordyceps. Designed to support presence, clarity, and connection, Oasis delivers a modern way for consumers to unwind without alcohol.

About Herbal Oasis



Herbal Oasis is a line of premium hemp-derived THC seltzers crafted to elevate social experiences. With bright flavors like Lemon Lift, Tropical Twist, and Mango Bliss, Oasis blends cannabinoids and functional ingredients to create a new kind of social beverage for today's consumers. More information can be found at www.herbaloasis.com. Oasis is owned by cbdMD, Inc., a leading wellness company dedicated to innovation and quality.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown hemp products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

About Global Reserve Distribution

Global Reserve Distribution (GRD) is Minnesota's only distributor dedicated exclusively to hemp-derived, low-dose THC products, bringing unmatched expertise to a rapidly growing and tightly regulated market. Serving more than 1,400 retail accounts across the state, GRD offers comprehensive statewide coverage and a proven ability to connect innovative brands with Minnesota's consumers. GRD's singular focus and deep market knowledge make it the go-to partner for brands seeking a reliable and knowledgeable distributor.

From its sales representatives and merchandisers to its drivers and warehouse team, GRD prides itself on delivering the best customer service in the channel. This commitment to professionalism, responsiveness, and relationship-building ensures both retailers and brand partners receive personalized support and seamless execution-qualities that have cemented GRD's reputation as a trusted leader in Minnesota's hemp-derived THC marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, the development or future sales of Oasis products, regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements, including Euromonitor international projections, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267749

SOURCE: cbdMD