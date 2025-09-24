Anzeige
WKN: A0ETZ2 | ISIN: BE0003823409 | Ticker-Symbol: FTD
Frankfurt
24.09.25 | 08:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 16:10 Uhr
Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize strengthens its expertise in the biopharma field by appointing 2 new directors

Since the appointment of Bruno Holthof as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company in April 2025, the company's board has continued to strengthen its expertise in the biopharma field. This aims to best support UCB and contribute to the development of a sustainable biopharma ecosystem in Belgium, the United Kingdom, and other relevant geographical areas for UCB.

The Extraordinary General Meeting held yesterday confirmed the appointment of two new directors, Iris Löw-Friedrich and Carinne Brouillon, both of whom have a rich international professional background in the biopharma sector (See summarized bio below).

Bruno Holthof stated: "With the arrival of Iris and Carinne, the level of biopharma expertise on our board will significantly increase. This will make our representatives on the UCB board to be even more relevant in the strategic discussions taking place there, at a key moment in UCB's history."

In line with the goal of increased professionalism, the Board of Directors on August 1, 2025, decided to appoint Mr. Cyril Janssen as Vice-President. In addition to forming an effective duo with the president and being the guarantor of best governance practices, Cyril Janssen will manage relations with the family shareholders of Financière de Tubize.

Cyril Janssen commented: "I am honored to receive the board's trust for this new role and I look forward to increasing my involvement within our board."

Bio Iris Löw-Friedrich:

  • MD, PhD, board-certified in internal medicine,
  • Deep experience in and true passion for drug development, with a patient-centered approach as drivers of innovation,
  • Former Head of Development and Chief Medical Officer at UCB SA,
  • Member of the board of directors of listed companies such as Fresenius SE, Sobi AB, and Evotec SE.

Bio Carinne Brouillon:

  • Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Lyon (France),
  • Over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry in local and global general management positions, including 21 years at Johnson & Johnson in Europe and North America,
  • Member of the Board of Managing Directors of Boehringer Ingelheim from January 2020 to September 2024, in charge of the Human Pharma Business Unit,
  • Since April 2021, member of the Supervisory Board of Munich Re.

