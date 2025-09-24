Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKKF | ISIN: KYG7170M1033 | Ticker-Symbol: 735
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 17:02
28,000 Euro
-2,78 % -0,800
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
POP MART INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POP MART INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,00028,40017:09
28,00028,40017:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mint Inc Ltd: MINT Incorporation Limited Appointed as Subcontractor for POP MART Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ: MIMI) ("MINT" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Matter Interiors Limited ("Matter"), today announced that it has been appointed as a subcontractor for Pop Mart Hong Kong Limited ("Pop Mart"). The appointment was formalized through the signing of a Routine Repairs & Maintenance and Air Conditioning Repairs & Maintenance Agreement between Matter and Pop Mart. Under this agreement, Matter will provide ongoing maintenance and air-conditioning services for Pop Mart's retail shop in Hong Kong.

Pop Mart Hong Kong Limited is a subsidiary of Pop Mart International Group Limited (HKEX: 9992). POP MART is a global leader in pop culture and art toys, operating more than 500 stores across 30+ countries and regions, with over 2,300 ROBOSHOPs and e-commerce.

About MINT Incorporation Limited

MINT is a Hong Kong-based interior design and fit-out works provider, with a strategic focus on delivering integrated, industry-specific solutions for commercial properties. The Company's portfolio includes offices across diverse industries as well as various retail stores, reflecting clients' corporate values and brand identities. MINT has successfully executed projects for internationally renowned retail brands, F&B chains, offices, and charitable organizations in Hong Kong. In addition, the Company provides bespoke interior design and fit-out services for luxury residential properties, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make such statements orally or in writing. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements relate to our future performance, including financial performance, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities.

You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "hopes," and similar expressions, or their negatives. In evaluating these statements, you should consider various risks and factors, including our ability to adapt to new technologies, respond to changing market needs, and compete effectively in our industry.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Ms. Zinnia Yip
Marketing and Communications Manager
MINT Incorporation Limited
Email: info@mimintinc.com
Phone: +852 2866 1663


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.