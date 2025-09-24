Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 17:09
26,185 Euro
+5,41 % +1,345
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,15026,18017:10
26,15026,19017:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 15:48 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intel publishes an AI-focused Brief covering Trust Stamp Partnership

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) announced the publication of a Partnership Brief by the Intel Corporation featuring Trust Stamp's privacy-first, real-time identity verification using AI-optimized biometrics.

Powered by Intel ® Xeon Scalable Processors ®, Trust Stamp Protect provides real-time identity matching with high-throughput and low latency at scale, with deployment capability across cloud, edge and hybrid infrastructures. The platform utilizes quantized AI-models optimized using Intel's OpenVino, reducing model size and latency and allowing deployment on resource-constrained environments.

Trust Stamp's Al-powered identity platform transforms traditional authentication with advanced facial biometrics, liveness detection, and privacy-preserving tokenization. Its biometric muti-factor authentication replaces vulnerable One-Time-Passwords (OTPs) with a frictionless, selfie-based experience that performs real-time 1:1 identity matching using irreversibly transformed identity tokens (IT2TM). Designed for scalability and speed, the solution minimizes latency and model size through quantization, enabling secure, low-friction authentication across digital banking, fintech, and KYC/AML workflows. With layered data protection and spoof-resistant verification, Trust Stamp empowers financial institutions to reduce fraud and meet compliance without compromising privacy.

Scott Francis, Chief Technology Officer of Trust Stamp commented, "With over one hundred financial institutions enrolled on our Orchestration Layer, we need to deliver flexible low friction solutions that minimize latency and model sizes without compromising capability. Working with Intel has allowed us to achieve both of these goals and deliver a next-generation identity authentication experience."

For more information about Trust Stamp and its initiatives, visit www.truststamp.ai.

Inquiries
Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.