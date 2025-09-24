DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 24-Sep-2025 / 15:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Blackett 2. Reason for the notification Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor R.E.A. Holdings plc a) Name 213800YXL94R94RYG150 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 25p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB0002349065 Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 101p 45,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information n/a d) Aggregated volume Price 23 September 2025 e) Date of the transaction London Stock Exchange f) Place of the transaction

September 24, 2025 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)