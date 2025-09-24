Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
24.09.25 | 08:02
1,126 Euro
+0,02 % +0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.09.2025 17:03 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 
24-Sep-2025 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                  David Blackett 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
                                           Director 
a)      Position/status 
                                         
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                     Initial 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                           R.E.A. Holdings plc 
a)      Name 
                                         
 
                                            213800YXL94R94RYG150 
b)      LEI 
                                         
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                           Ordinary Shares of 25p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument        
 
a)                                            
 
       Identification code 
                                           GB0002349065 

                                           Purchase 
 
                                             
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                           Price      Volume 
 
                                           101p       45,000 

c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 

       Aggregated information 
                                          n/a 
         
d) 
 
     Aggregated volume                             
 
       Price                                   
 
                                           23 September 2025 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                         
 
                                           London Stock Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 403142 
EQS News ID:  2203234 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2203234&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2025 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
