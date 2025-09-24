T-Mobile International AG: The Power of Reverse Logistics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Over 1,500 miles from the Kingsburg CEC, in Texas, sustainability takes shape in the form of used phones being given a second life.

T-Mobile's Reverse Logistics facility in Dallas plays a vital role in the company's circular economy strategy and has a long-standing commitment to sustainability.

Rusty Johnson, Senior Director of Reverse Operations and Partner Management, brings 20 years of experience in the field of reverse logistics. His team oversees the refurbishment, repair, and recycling of returned devices - and their work was spotlighted in T-Mobile's latest Corporate Responsibility Report. In 2024 alone, the company prevented 11 million used devices from ending up in landfills.

"The reverse logistics team builds and manages a vendor network that delivers post-sale processes and support for devices, accessories, and home internet products," Johnson explains. "By repairing and refurbishing products, fewer items are discarded, reducing both waste and the greenhouse gas emissions that would result from their decomposition."

Johnson notes this effort is an important contributor to one of T-Mobile's biggest sustainability milestones: reducing the company's overall carbon footprint by 14% in 2023 alone.

"By minimizing waste we're also reducing the need to mine for precious metals found in devices such as gold, palladium, nickel and copper." Rusty Johnson, T-Mobile's Senior Director of Reverse Operations and Partner Management

Over the years, Johnson's team has built a system rooted in exceptional efficiency. In October 2024 alone, the facility received around 1 million devices, which were processed for resale through steps such as reconciling, triaging, repairing and re-kitting. With the help of new automation tools, most devices are ready for reuse within just 7 to 12 days. Impressively, 97% of them are certified by UL ECOLOGO and EPEAT- ensuring the products meet rigorous third-party environmental standards through comprehensive testing and auditing.

"I'm glad to see such a strong, company-wide focus on something we've taken seriously in the reverse logistics team for more than two decades," says Johnson. "Currently, 97% of all the devices we handle can be reused instead of ending up in landfills - which also means less need to mine the valuable materials they're made from - like gold, palladium, nickel, and copper."

Across T-Mobile, this commitment to sustainability fuels a sense of purpose. Johnson says it motivates his team, renews their passion for the work they've long championed, and inspires them to strive for even greater impact moving forward.

Looking ahead, T-Mobile is focused on managing its environmental footprint in ways that drive efficient, sustainable business growth - all while empowering the people behind that progress. Whether through smarter commuting options, more efficient facilities or forward-thinking device reuse strategies, the company continues to embed innovation into how it operates - proving that long-term resilience starts with everyday actions.

At T-Mobile, doing good isn't just a mission - it's a mindset.

*33% Reduction in total Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions since 2020 using market-based Scope 2 emission figures and excluding Scope 3 indirect use-phase emissions.100% Renewable Electricity: T-Mobile matches its own annual electrical usage with renewable energy from a portfolio of sources including: virtual power purchase agreements, a green direct program, renewable retail agreements, community solar agreements, and unbundled REC purchases.

