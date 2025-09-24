Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915284 | ISIN: FR0000064271 | Ticker-Symbol: STP
Frankfurt
24.09.25 | 13:22
121,60 Euro
+1,84 % +2,20
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STEF SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEF SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,80123,2018:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 18:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oeno Group LTD: Oeno hosts trade and press tasting with Etna pioneer Stef Yim

Stef Yim

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 4 September 2025 Oeno Trade (www.oenogroup.com) welcomed press and buyers to Oeno House (Royal Exchange, EC3V) for a drop-in with Stef Yim, founder-winemaker of Azienda Agricola Sciara on Mount Etna. The focus was Sciara's altitude-labelled bottlings and a debut release that underscores the producer's push into extreme-altitude viticulture.

Producer context
Hong Kong-born and Los Angeles-raised, Stef Yim has become one of Etna's most talked-about artisans, renowned for vineyards that push the boundaries of altitude and for a philosophy that prizes clarity of site over cellar artifice. Stef farms parcels around Etna and vinifies with a site-first approach-native ferments, low total SO2 and amphora where appropriate-so altitude and soil lead the style. The range is organised by elevation (e.g., 760 m, 980 m, 1200 m) rather than contrada alone.

Wines shown:
Ubriaco Sulla Luna 2021 - Carricante, Catarratto, Minella Bianca
A textural white shaped by gentle skin-contact cues and neutral vessels (ceramic/amphora), bringing citrus peel, ginger tea, saline lift and herbal nuance without heaviness.
Sciara "750" Sciaranuova Rosso 2015 - Nerello Mascalese
From the ash- and lapilli-rich soils of Sciaranuova; a distinct gunpowder/flinty imprint over red-cherry fruit and fine, sandy tannins. Allocation only.
760 metri 2020 - Nerello Mascalese with Nerello Cappuccio
Taut and red-fruited, with pink-pepper spice and wild-herb detail; the altitude keeps the frame streamlined and aromatic.
1200 metri 2021 & 2022 - Grenache (old vines, Contrada Nave; amphora elements)
A comparison of season at extreme altitude: 2021 showed a slightly deeper fruit register and more textural grip; 2022 read as elegant and vibrant, with airy red berries, a faint citrus twist and white-pepper lift.
1520 "Cru Cielo" 2022 (first release) - Pinot Noir, Grenache, Pinot d'Aunis - An ultra-high-altitude debut: pale, perfumed and feather-light, with red-berry brightness, gentle spice and floral top notes; production is tiny.
Centenario 2021 - Nerello Mascalese (old vines) Concentrated yet poised, carrying a savoury lava-sand thread and powder-fine tannins.

The tasting ran 11:00-17:00. For allocations and trade follow-up, please contact Oeno Trade.

CONTACT [Sid Rajeswaren Chief Operating Officer]
COMPANY [Oeno Group]
PHONE [+44 20 3885 1033]
EMAIL [Info@oenofuture.com]
WEB [www.oenogroup.com]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bc9ddf9-eec0-42b8-b827-e01cbcf78d31


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.