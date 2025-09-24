DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Sep-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 24 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 83,911 Highest price paid per share: 125.80p Lowest price paid per share: 120.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.1626p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,974,609 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,974,609) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.1626p 83,911

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 616 120.00 08:05:27 00354514544TRLO1 XLON 652 121.80 08:52:25 00354534435TRLO1 XLON 479 122.00 08:55:11 00354535431TRLO1 XLON 631 122.20 08:57:55 00354536668TRLO1 XLON 645 122.60 09:11:16 00354543220TRLO1 XLON 645 122.60 09:11:16 00354543221TRLO1 XLON 646 123.40 09:15:57 00354546376TRLO1 XLON 645 123.40 09:15:57 00354546377TRLO1 XLON 1276 123.40 09:15:57 00354546384TRLO1 XLON 658 123.40 09:15:58 00354546388TRLO1 XLON 719 123.60 09:18:38 00354549003TRLO1 XLON 571 123.60 09:19:23 00354549244TRLO1 XLON 74 123.60 09:19:23 00354549245TRLO1 XLON 660 123.40 09:20:17 00354549703TRLO1 XLON 558 123.80 09:27:53 00354553996TRLO1 XLON 638 123.80 09:29:39 00354554769TRLO1 XLON 638 123.80 09:30:42 00354555267TRLO1 XLON 665 123.60 09:36:29 00354558081TRLO1 XLON 619 123.40 09:48:41 00354564223TRLO1 XLON 61 123.60 10:09:32 00354573810TRLO1 XLON 560 123.60 10:09:32 00354573811TRLO1 XLON 612 123.60 10:27:05 00354583061TRLO1 XLON 648 123.40 10:28:03 00354583718TRLO1 XLON 89 123.80 10:55:09 00354597824TRLO1 XLON 113 123.80 10:55:09 00354597825TRLO1 XLON 2648 124.00 10:58:14 00354598937TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 10:58:14 00354598938TRLO1 XLON 4874 124.00 10:58:14 00354598939TRLO1 XLON 649 124.00 11:08:50 00354599801TRLO1 XLON 648 124.00 11:15:47 00354600332TRLO1 XLON 648 124.00 11:19:19 00354600536TRLO1 XLON 109 124.00 11:23:00 00354600717TRLO1 XLON 565 124.00 11:23:00 00354600718TRLO1 XLON 649 124.00 11:29:28 00354600946TRLO1 XLON 650 124.00 11:31:50 00354601013TRLO1 XLON 657 124.00 11:35:21 00354601162TRLO1 XLON 677 124.00 11:35:42 00354601193TRLO1 XLON 305 124.00 11:36:02 00354601205TRLO1 XLON 359 124.00 11:36:02 00354601206TRLO1 XLON 648 124.00 11:39:30 00354601285TRLO1 XLON 648 123.80 11:42:40 00354601368TRLO1 XLON 700 124.00 11:49:25 00354601639TRLO1 XLON 844 124.00 11:53:11 00354601737TRLO1 XLON 660 123.80 11:55:57 00354601790TRLO1 XLON 633 125.00 12:03:28 00354602025TRLO1 XLON 637 125.20 12:03:28 00354602026TRLO1 XLON 638 125.80 12:10:21 00354602154TRLO1 XLON 626 125.00 12:10:21 00354602155TRLO1 XLON 626 125.00 12:10:21 00354602156TRLO1 XLON 3754 124.80 12:10:21 00354602157TRLO1 XLON 124 124.40 12:21:07 00354602341TRLO1 XLON 503 124.40 12:21:07 00354602342TRLO1 XLON 614 124.40 12:39:35 00354602683TRLO1 XLON 610 124.40 12:45:11 00354602778TRLO1 XLON 632 124.60 13:29:00 00354603794TRLO1 XLON 297 124.60 13:39:50 00354604121TRLO1 XLON 1200 124.60 13:39:50 00354604122TRLO1 XLON 600 124.60 13:39:50 00354604123TRLO1 XLON 372 124.60 13:39:50 00354604124TRLO1 XLON 101 124.60 13:39:50 00354604125TRLO1 XLON 251 124.60 13:39:50 00354604126TRLO1 XLON 372 124.60 13:39:50 00354604127TRLO1 XLON 1686 124.60 13:39:50 00354604128TRLO1 XLON 639 124.40 14:00:43 00354604711TRLO1 XLON 597 124.60 14:07:20 00354604865TRLO1 XLON 403 124.60 14:07:20 00354604866TRLO1 XLON 662 124.60 14:10:27 00354604962TRLO1 XLON 66 124.60 14:12:30 00354605039TRLO1 XLON 181 124.60 14:12:30 00354605040TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)