United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation to Host Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Director of Commerce Marta Bertoglio at Groundbreaking Ceremony for Antimony Processing Expansion Project

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," or the "Company") (NYSE American:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), operating the only two antimony smelters in North America, announced that it will host Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Director of Commerce, Marta Bertoglio, along with other state officials, at the Company's Thompson Falls, Montana antimony processing facility. The groundbreaking ceremony to be held tomorrow, September 25, 2025, is to kick off its expansion project which is already underway.

The groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow is also the site of USAC's Stibnite Hill Antimony Mine. USAC recently revived the development of this mine, which it has held and maintained the significant mineral rights to for many years. While this event is a groundbreaking by name, the project expansion has been underway with engineering completed and building construction underway for a number of months. USAC is scheduled for the project to be in production by the beginning of 2026.

The event is not only to commemorate the expansion of USAC's Thompson Falls, Montana operating facility, which will increase current processing capacity by over 400% and includes the capability of processing MIL SPEC antimony trisulfide production, but will also celebrate USAC's nearly 57 years in business. Governor Gianforte will address attendees on the significance of USAC's presence as a long-standing Montana corporation, the importance of strengthening both state and federal support of U.S. companies and their critical role in a strong and stable domestic supply chain that ensures U.S. defense, energy, and technology that originates from within USA.

"Hosting Montana's Governor and other state officials at the groundbreaking of our expansion project is another exciting culmination of several aligned forces and key decision-making in a series of critical moments," said Gary C. Evans, Chairman & CEO of United States Antimony Corporation. "This significant expansion, along with new innovations being implemented, underscores USAC's ability to move swiftly in an effort to respond to shifts and demands for not only our industrial customers, but now our U.S. Military (see Press Release dated September 23, 2025).

Jeff Fink, Project Manager and Vice President at USAC, further commented on the expansion, "When the decision was made by management and our board to significantly expand our processing capability here at Thompson Falls, I was asked to spearhead this effort. We engaged a well-established engineering firm to lead us through the necessary permitting and design of the project, knowing we had a limited footprint and a tight time frame for completion. At the same time, we did not want to disrupt our existing smeltering activity in any way. Thus far, we continue on our planned schedule with approximately 40% of the project now completed."

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

