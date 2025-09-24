SMX Public Limited: Scary Times: The Plot That Nearly Crippled the UN's Networks Could Succeed Tomorrow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / The news cycle barely had time to breathe before the story broke: federal agents uncovered a sprawling SIM farm hidden across abandoned properties around New York City. At its peak, it was primed to unleash 30 million text messages per minute, threatening to cripple cell networks just as world leaders convened for the UN General Assembly. The operation was elaborate, built on 100,000 SIM cards and hundreds of servers, with the intention of overwhelming real communication with manufactured chaos.

The FBI, the Secret Service, and local partners deserve praise. They put in the hours, ran the surveillance, and followed the threads until they struck gold. It was persistence, pressure, and - let's be honest - a lucky break that prevented disaster. The problem is that luck cannot be the foundation of national security. You cannot expect agents to spend hundreds or even thousands of man-hours chasing shadows every time an adversary exploits blind spots in the supply chain.

That is where SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) comes in. What took an army of investigators, endless paperwork, and an opportune off-topic lead could be prevented upstream with technology that doesn't rely on chance but rather machine-level verification that is immediate, tamper-resistant, and auditable. That's what SMX provides: the impenetrable antivirus for infrastructure.

Where Supply Chains Fail, SMX Provides Certainty

The uncomfortable truth behind the SIM farm is that the plotters didn't build their arsenal in some secret lab. They bought it. The SIM cards, server housings, plastics, and electronics all came through legitimate supply chains. They crossed borders, passed through warehouses, and were activated without tripping alarms. The system failed long before law enforcement ever had a clue.

SMX was built for this exact weakness. Its technology embeds invisible molecular markers into materials - plastics, electronics, metals - and ties them to a digital passport stored on block-chain. The result is verifiable identity at the product level. A SIM card is no longer an anonymous piece of plastic. It's an object with a lineage, an origin, and an enforceable proof of legitimacy.

Imagine if the 100,000 SIM cards feeding the New York plot had carried SMX verification. Carriers would have seen the anomaly the moment they were activated outside their rightful channels. Regulators would have had an auditable trail leading back to the point of diversion. The entire farm could have been shut down before the first text was ever sent. That is not a lucky break. That is certainty by design.

From Man Hours to Machine Minutes

The brilliance of SMX technology is in its scalability. Investigations like the one in New York consume vast amounts of human labor. Agents spend weeks in vans, poring over records, hoping the right lead surfaces. With SMX, the burden shifts from people to machines.

In minutes - not days, weeks, or months - SMX delivers auditable, machine-level authentication and verification. That is the difference between reactive policing and proactive prevention. Instead of relying on boots on the ground, SMX embeds the antivirus for infrastructure, an impenetrable layer of security that protects everything it touches. Including the electronics behind the NYC SIM-farm plot that nearly disrupted the UN.

The difference is staggering. Hundreds of man-hours give you a lucky break. Machine minutes give you a guaranteed answer. For a world facing increasingly sophisticated threats - from cyber attacks to supply chain sabotage - only one path is sustainable.

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity

The SIM farm plot is a wake-up call. It illustrates how fragile communications can be and how much effort is required to protect them under the current model. It also shows the scale of opportunity for technologies that can close the gaps. Telecom is a multi-trillion-dollar market. Security budgets stretch into the hundreds of billions of dollars. Regulators, carriers, and governments are already asking the same question: how do we stop this from happening again?

SMX has the answer. Its technology offers certainty without man-hours and prevention without lucky breaks. It embeds enforceable security at the molecular level into the very devices and materials that make up global supply chains. That makes it not just a sustainability play, but a national security asset.

The takeaway is this: applaud the agents who did the work, but the world can't rely on luck to save the day. What took days, weeks, and months of boots-on-the-ground investigation, SMX can deliver in minutes. With SMX, luck is no longer required. Certainty is built into the products themselves.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scary-times-the-plot-that-nearly-crippled-the-uns-networks-could-1077621