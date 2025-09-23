SMX Public Limited: Proof in Practice: SMX Technology Powers "Local to Global" Plastics Passport Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Decades of global conferences have carried genuine ambition to solve the twin crises of recycling and safety. Year after year, leaders from around the world gather with the intent to act, pledging bold commitments and setting inspiring targets. The passion is real, the urgency is evident, and the desire to create meaningful change is undeniable.

But intent on its own is not enough. Promises without tools for enforcement eventually falter, and progress stalls. That was the hard truth COP 29 made impossible to ignore. Despite the strength of the pledges, none of them came with systems to measure, verify, or ensure follow-through. Without enforcement, even the best-intentioned commitments risk becoming theater. And the cost of that gap is tangible: recycling systems that fall short, safety standards that fail when tested, and tragedies that remind us paper declarations cannot protect people.

This is where local proof becomes essential. If global diplomacy cannot enforce its own rules, technology can. The company providing that proof is SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), which embeds solutions at the molecular level to turn sustainability from promise into measurable performance.

The Missing Piece of Enforcement

At the heart of every failed pledge is the same weakness: unenforceable standards. A target is set, but no system exists to verify it. A regulation is written, but no technology can measure it in real time. For decades, governments and industries have been forced to rely on self-reporting - the same green logos on packaging, the same safety datasheets, the same claims that collapse when examined.

SMX replaces those claims with embedded molecular proof. A scan of a product now verifies whether it truly contains recycled content, whether flame retardants are present and effective, and whether those pesky black carbon plastics, once almost exclusively destined for landfills, are accounted for. Enforcement is no longer an act of faith. It is automatic, built into the material itself.

That shift is profound. It transforms regulation from aspiration into application, from targets on paper into standards enforced in practice.

Local Enforcement in Action

The clearest proof comes from Singapore. By working with A*STAR, SMX is laying the foundation for a national plastics passport. Every piece of plastic carries its own verified identity. Regulators don't have to trust corporate reports; they can enforce policy molecule by molecule. That's not diplomacy. That's execution.

In Europe, SMX's planned partnership with REDWAVE will embed verification directly into industrial processes. Compliance stops being a quarterly exercise and becomes a continuous process. Every item on a conveyor belt can be scanned and certified. Even the plastics that once escaped every detection system can now be verified. That's local enforcement working in real time.

In North America, the opportunity with the North American Flame Retardant Alliance (NAFRA) extends this model into safety. For the first time, regulators can confirm compliance in products themselves, not just on paper. This is enforcement that doesn't wait for tragedy to expose weakness. It prevents it.

From Talk to Trust

The difference is clear. Global pledges have shown us what talk looks like. Local enforcement shows us what trust feels like. The former fills headlines. The latter fills markets, policies, and homes with certainty.

For governments, this is the missing link - the ability to enforce policy not with endless penalties, but with verifiable proof. For manufacturers, it's clarity: compliance isn't subjective, it's a scan away. For insurers, it's measurable risk. And for consumers, it's finally an end to the doubt that recycling claims or safety standards are just words.

SMX is proving that the path forward doesn't run through another round of conferences. It runs through real enforcement, embedded locally, in real time, inside the materials themselves. Global pledges are falling short. Local proof is winning. And it's rewriting the future of sustainability and safety, not in declarations, but in molecules.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

