SMX Public Limited: Rolling Stone Started the Chorus and SMX Ended It with an Ultimate Mic Drop

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Every major cultural shift starts the same way: someone not just saying, but proving what the rest only promised. That's exactly what happened when Rolling Stone jumped into the sustainability conversation and dropped a headline that hit like a verdict: "Plastic promises are dead and proof is the new flex."

For an industry built on good intentions and glossy pledges, that line marked the end of the performance. The world didn't need another recycling slogan. It needed receipts. And that's where SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) took center stage.

SMX isn't pitching ideals; it's embedding evidence. Its molecular marking technology gives plastics, rubber, textiles, and metals their own digital memory - an immutable fingerprint that survives the entire lifecycle from manufacturing to reuse. Why is that important? Because once proof becomes permanent, circularity stops being a theory and starts behaving like an economy.

From Pop Culture to Policy Frameworks

After Rolling Stone set the tone, the rest of the media chorus found its rhythm. USA Today quantified the story, pointing out that the $824 billion plastics market isn't short on ambition - just on traceability. That's the gap SMX fills. When a product can prove its origin, composition, and movement, the result isn't cleaner reporting; it's fewer disputes, tighter margins, and measurable ROI. Proof stops being compliance paperwork and starts becoming profit.

Meanwhile, The Straits Times covered Singapore's rollout of a digital passport for plastics - a real-world policy framework that mirrors SMX's tech footprint across ASEAN through Bio-Packaging, Skypac, and A*STAR. In the U.S., OPIS explained how digitalizing waste can flip landfill costs into verified assets, while Morning Honey made the consumer connection: transparent supply chains don't just build trust, they balance trade.

Even fashion picked up the signal. Sourcing Journal profiled SMX's molecular markers in lambskin and leather, proving that traceability isn't limited to packaging - it's redefining luxury itself.

From Carbon Credits to Verified Assets

Then came the headline that changed the economics. The Los Angeles Tribune declared, "Carbon Credits Had Their Day." The new era belongs to SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT)- a digital ledger-verified proof system that transforms recycled materials into digital assets. It's not just greener policy; it's a new form of value creation.

Rolling Stone named the moment. USA Today measured the market. The Straits Times codified it into policy. OPIS modeled the economics. Morning Honey connected it to fairness. And the Los Angeles Tribune priced it. SMX is the infrastructure making the proof economy possible.

This isn't hype. It's convergence. Culture, commerce, and compliance are finally speaking the same dialect - and it's written in data. When Rolling Stone calls you a flex, USA Today calls you a market, and The Straits Times covers your blueprint, the narrative isn't being built. It's being verified.

SMX's molecular technology now spans industries and continents, giving every material its own verifiable identity in a world that's done accepting "trust us" as an answer. Governments see regulation that works. Brands see measurable accountability. Investors see scalability.

That's not just progress - that's permanence. SMX isn't chasing the spotlight; it's conducting the symphony. Every partnership, every passport, every proof point reinforces the same refrain: transparency isn't a promise anymore - it's the product.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rolling-stone-started-the-chorus-and-smx-ended-it-with-an-ultima-1086564