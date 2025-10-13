SMX Public Limited: SMX and CETI End Luxury Fashion Guesswork; Fake Fashion Faces Its End

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Fashion has always been sold on trust. A logo on a handbag or a label on a jacket once guaranteed authenticity. Consumers believed the brand, retailers vouched for the quality, and the entire industry ran on faith. But counterfeiters have spent decades dismantling that trust, flooding the market with knockoffs that look authentic but carry none of the value. The damage is staggering, measured in billions each year and compounded by greenwashing campaigns that stretch sustainability promises to the breaking point.

Consumers are left playing detective. Is that "new with tags" luxury bag really worth the risk? Is the recycled fabric in a sportswear line actually what the label claims it to be? In an era where counterfeits thrive and sustainability pledges are easily inflated, trust has become the rarest commodity in fashion. And that's exactly what SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) and CETI are out to restore.

By embedding molecular markers into fibers and linking them to blockchain-backed digital passports, SMX and CETI aren't just giving brands new tools. They're putting trust where it belongs: inside the product itself. Instead of logos, receipts, or human guesswork, authenticity becomes an auditable fact at the molecular level. Consumers no longer have to take anyone's word for it. The product proves itself.

Proof Is Luxurious

This is a breakthrough for more than just luxury brands. Online platforms like Amazon, Poshmark, and eBay have invested heavily in rules and screening systems to weed out fakes . The intent is clear, and the effort deserves credit. But counterfeiters continue to exploit loopholes, slipping fraudulent goods into global supply chains at a speed that human reviewers and photo-based checks can't keep up with. Shoppers gamble, hoping they found a deal, while the platforms battle reputational risks they didn't create but still have to solve.

Now imagine replacing all that uncertainty with instant molecular scans. A handbag, a watch, or a recycled fabric jacket can authenticate itself in seconds, no human grading required. Platforms no longer have to rely on surface-level screening or dispute processes that frustrate both buyers and sellers. Proof isn't subjective anymore. It's verifiable, fast, and tamper-proof. That completely changes the game for e-commerce. Instead of chasing counterfeiters, platforms could cut them off at the source.

For consumers, that means the end of the gamble. A $150 "luxury" listing that once looked too good to be true won't make it to postage if it can't pass authentication. A sustainability label won't be a glossy marketing promise, but a digital passport tied directly to the fibers in the product. And for platforms, the incentives are just as strong. Higher prices on verified goods mean higher commissions, stronger reputations, and fewer disputes draining time and money. Shoppers still get deals, but this time the discounts are real - not fake promises. The trust that was eroded by decades of counterfeits and overblown claims finally comes back, because it's stitched into the material itself.

Everybody Wins When Proof is Currency

The ripple effect is enormous. Luxury houses win by protecting their brand equity. Sportswear giants gain consumer loyalty by proving their recycled content is real. Regulators and financiers gain confidence from hard data, not self-reported claims. And platforms win by transforming from marketplaces that police fakes into ecosystems that guarantee proof.

This isn't just a technological upgrade. It's a cultural shift for fashion and retail. For decades, trust has been outsourced to labels, hangtags, and glossy campaigns that ask shoppers to believe. That system collapsed under the weight of counterfeits and false sustainability claims. SMX and CETI are flipping it. Now, the product doesn't just carry value. It carries proof.

Counterfeiters thrived on the gray areas. ESG claims fell through the cracks. They lived in the space between what brands promised and what consumers and regulators could verify. That space just closed. Trust is no longer a marketing tool. It's a measurable standard, enforced by science. With consumers tired of guessing, that may be the most valuable luxury of all.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

