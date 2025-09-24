

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks opened on a weak note Wednesday morning and stayed that way right through the day's trading session amid concerns that the nation's growth trajectory is slowing amid trade headwinds and weaker global demand.



A report from UBS & CFA Society said the Swiss investors' sentiment index rose by 7.4 points to -46.4 in September, from -53.8 in August, although it is still far weaker than the -8.8 recorded a year earlier.



The benchmark SMI closed down by 123.78 points or 1.02% at 11,978.83. The index touched a low of 11,960.52 and a high of 12,046.94 intraday.



Swatch Group ended down nearly 4%. Partners Group, Lonza Group, Sika, Arise, Richemont and Roche Holding lost 2 to 2.7%.



Logitech International, Julius Baer, Alcon, Sandoz Group, Givaudan, Zurich Insurance, UBS Group, SGS and Holcim also ended notably lower.



Schindler Ps gained nearly 1%. Novartis, Galderma Group and Swisscom posted modest gains.



