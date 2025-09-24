

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Korean scientists recently explored how a common tooth-decay bacterium, Streptococcus mutans, may play a role in Parkinson's disease.



The study, published in Nature Communications, found that this bacterium produces a harmful substance that travels from the gut to the brain and destroys brain cells that make dopamine, a chemical needed for movement control.



Notably, higher levels of both the bacteria and its toxic substance, called imidazole propionate (ImP), are found in people with Parkinson's disease.



To test this, researchers introduced S. mutans into germ-free mice. Within weeks, the mice developed Parkinson's-like symptoms, including tremors, movement problems, and a loss of dopamine-producing brain cells. Further tests confirmed that ImP had reached their brain tissue.



The researchers explained that the harmful effect happens through a cell signaling process involving a protein complex called mTORC1. When ImP activates this complex, it sets off a chain reaction that kills dopamine-producing neurons. However, when scientists blocked mTORC1 using a drug called rapamycin, the mice did not develop Parkinson's symptoms, even though the bacteria were still present.



Moreover, mice with high levels of ImP also showed increased brain inflammation, clumping of a protein called alpha-synuclein, and worsening motor control. However, blocking mTORC1 reduced these effects, suggesting a possible treatment target for preventing or slowing Parkinson's disease.



'Our study provides a mechanistic understanding of how oral microbes in the gut can influence the brain and contribute to the development of Parkinson's disease,' said lead author Professor Ara Koh.



'It highlights the potential of targeting the gut microbiota as a therapeutic strategy, offering a new direction for Parkinson's treatment.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News