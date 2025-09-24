

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, conducted by Talker Research, included 1,000 parents of children aged 18 to 28 who no longer live at home. It was carried out online from August 13 to 20, 2025. Researchers made sure participants met the criteria and removed fake or rushed responses.



The findings revealed that 22 percent of mothers hear from their kids multiple times a day, compared to only 10 percent of fathers. Moms also receive more photos from their children compared to dads. These photos matter a lot emotionally as 66 percent of mothers said sharing pictures makes them feel closer to their kids. Similarly, 55 percent of fathers felt the same way.



Mothers also tend to have stronger emotional ties. More than one-third of moms said they wish their children could live with them forever, which is nearly the double of the number of dads who felt that way.



Interestingly, this strong digital connection doesn't mean moms see their kids more often in person. In fact, fathers go slightly longer between visits, averaging eight months, compared to seven months for mothers.



The study suggests that in today's world, staying connected is less about how often parents talk and more about sharing photos and messages. It further noted that parents who embrace their children's preferred ways of communicating may feel more satisfied in these long-distance relationships.



