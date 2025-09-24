Smith-Midland CEO Ashley Smith Named to Virginia 500 Power List

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) is proud to announce that President and CEO, Ashley Smith, has once again been named to the Virginia 500: The 2025 Power List, published by Virginia Business. This recognition highlights Smith's ongoing strength, influence, and reputation in the manufacturing sector, where he is one of just 30 leaders across the Commonwealth honored in this category.

Founded in 1960 as Smith Cattleguard, Smith-Midland has steadily grown into an industry leader in precast concrete innovation. Today, the company employs more than 230 people across three states, with the majority based in Virginia. Many associates have been with the company for over a decade, underscoring Smith-Midland's culture of loyalty, growth, and inclusion.

"Our associates are at the heart of everything we do," said Ashley Smith. "Being recognized on the Virginia 500 is an honor, but it's really a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Together, we're proud to support Virginia's investment in safe and efficient transportation infrastructure that benefits communities across the state."

Smith has long been an active leader in his industry and community. He is a past chairman of the National Precast Concrete Association, a member of the Board of Trustees of Bridgewater College, and a volunteer with multiple civic, educational, and charitable organizations.

Now in its sixth edition, the Virginia 500 Power List highlights the most powerful and influential leaders in business, government, politics, and education across the Commonwealth. Honorees are selected based on revenue, community involvement, organizational reach, and overall impact on Virginia's economy and future.

Smith-Midland Corporation, headquartered in Midland, Virginia, continues to innovate and lead in the precast concrete industry, with a focus on quality, customer service, and sustainable development.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in; Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the new Administration and DOGE, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Crandall

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-ceo-ashley-smith-named-to-virginia-500-power-list-1077810