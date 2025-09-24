Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been celebrated with a sweep of prestigious recognitions spotlighting its outstanding workplace culture and forward-thinking leadership. TIME, Fortune, Forbes, 3BL and Glassdoor have all named Trane Technologies among this year's best companies and workplaces.

In just this month alone, Trane Technologies has been recognized in:

TIME's World's Best Companies list for the third consecutive year

Fortune's list of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production for the second consecutive year

Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025

3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the sixth consecutive year, and

Glassdoor's Best-Led Companies 2025

"At Trane Technologies, our culture has been a catalyst for our success," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We know that an uplifting, inclusive culture empowers our people to innovate, collaborate, and deliver great results. When our employees feel supported and inspired, we unlock the potential to create value for our customers, our shareholders, our communities, and for the world."

TIME's list of the World's Best Companies recognizes organizations with high employee satisfaction, strong growth, and transparency in their sustainability practices. Fortune's Best Companies in Manufacturing and Production is based on analysis of survey responses from nearly 107,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the manufacturing and production industry.

Forbes America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025 is determined through a comprehensive process that includes survey responses from current employees, industry feedback, evaluations from friends and family, and research conducted by the market research firm Statista. 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens evaluates Russell 1,000 companies on multiple factors, including climate change, employee relations, environment, governance and human rights. Glassdoor's Best-Led Companies honors exceptional senior leadership teams that go above and beyond to redefine the employee experience.

These accolades are the latest in a series of honors awarded to Trane Technologies by TIME and Fortune. Earlier this year, the company was recognized on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 13th consecutive year and ranked 20th on TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Additionally, the company earned Great Place To Work® Certification in the United States for the fifth consecutive year.

Trane Technologies continues to lead the way in decarbonizing buildings, industry, and the cold chain by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions both for its customers and within its own operations, all while consistently achieving outstanding business and sustainability performance.

The company has made substantial progress toward its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, notably reducing customer carbon emissions by 237 million metric tons since 2019. This achievement puts Trane Technologies on track to meet its Gigaton Challenge goal of reducing one gigaton (one billion metric tons) of customer carbon emissions by 2030.

