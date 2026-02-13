How Trane Technologies' Madison Smith Found Community in the Graduate Training Program

Mechanical engineer Madison Smith never expected to work in HVAC. Through Trane Technologies' Graduate Training Program, she's finding knowledge, community and purpose as she prepares for her service career

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / For Madison Smith, engineering was always about versatility. She earned her degree in mechanical engineering with a focus on biomedical applications, never imagining she'd find her way to HVAC.

Today, she's a participant in Trane Technologies' Graduate Training Program (GTP), preparing to take on her new role in Vancouver, B.C., as a Service Account Manager. "I never would have expected to go into HVAC," Madison says. "But my internship with Trane Technologies really opened my eyes. I realized that I could combine my technical background with something that helps people."

Conquering the learning curve

Like many new grads, Madison quickly realized that stepping into industry came with a steep learning curve. "After four or five years of studying, you get to the field and suddenly realize how much you still don't know," she reflects. "Especially in HVAC, which is so specialized. If you don't have a company that's willing to invest in your training, it can be really overwhelming."

That's what made the GTP so appealing: a five-month immersive program that blends hands-on learning with real-world exposure, designed specifically for early-career professionals in sales, engineering and service. "A lot of companies just throw you in. But here, we're getting the foundation we need to succeed."

Theory, practice and people

What sets the Graduate Training Program apart for Madison is how it connects conceptual knowledge to real-world application. "In university, you learn a lot of theory. But this program shows you how it actually applies in the field, in real mechanical rooms, with real customers, solving real problems. That's been my favorite part."

It's also given her the chance to build relationships with customers in diverse industries. "HVAC touches every kind of industry. In service, I get to work with education, healthcare and even industrial clients. It's diverse and dynamic, and because I'm customer-facing, I'm constantly learning from the people I support."

Bridging the sustainability gap for customers

Madison sees her role as not just a technician or problem solver, but a knowledge-sharer. "There's a real gap in technical and sustainability knowledge with many of our customers," she explains. "I'm excited to be able to empower them with that knowledge. I can walk into their mechanical room and help them identify opportunities to meet their sustainability goals."

She credits Trane Technologies' clear mission, to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world, as a driving force behind her own.

"I didn't realize how big of a role HVAC plays in reducing community emissions until my internship. Especially in Vancouver, where there's a push for electrification and a lot of aging infrastructure. I know we can make a huge impact."

A culture of confidence

Above all, Madison highlights the collaborative spirit of the program. "You can tell a lot of time went into planning this. Everything is so well organized. The instructors are always available, and the other participants are so supportive. We learn by teaching each other, and that culture of community creates a really great learning environment."

Her advice for other young engineers? Don't go it alone. "If you're a people person, I recommend doing sales engineering. And the Graduate Training Program is a really great option. It's able to train you and ramp you up to a good baseline level of knowledge so you can step into your career more confidently."

